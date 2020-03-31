Coolgreens Launches ‘Salads of Hope’ to Support Local Hospital Workers

For every salad purchased, the healthy lifestyle eatery will donate a salad to a local area hospital

Oklahoma City, OK ( RestaurantNews.com ) In response to these unprecedented times, Oklahoma-based Coolgreens is staying committed to its mission to “fuel healthy communities with fresh food” by announcing its “Salads of Hope” initiative.

For every salad purchased starting today through April 12, the healthy lifestyle eatery will donate a salad to a local hospital in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

“We want to do what we can to support the brave men and women that are working on the frontlines in local hospitals during this pandemic,” said Coolgreens VP of Operations Amanda Powell. “They are working long hours with very little time to make a meal, especially a delicious and nutritious one. That’s where we come in. We invite our communities in Oklahoma City and Tulsa to join us in helping fuel our neighbors through these difficult times.”

In an abundance of caution, Coolgreens is strongly encouraging guests to pay via the Rewards App or credit card. “We feel that reducing cash is a wise thing to do at this time,” said CEO Robert Lee.

Last November, Coolgreens introduced tamper-proof packaging for all to-go and third party deliveries to ensure food safety. “Every guest order will be packaged in this packaging for in-store or curbside pick-up and delivery in Oklahoma City and Tulsa,” Lee said. “Call us, stop in, or place your order online through coolgreens.com , our mobile Rewards App, or third party delivery providers.”

Serving refreshing salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches with fresh ingredients prepared daily in each location, Coolgreens is guided by its commitment to integrity and good food. Coolgreens strives for transparency, ensuring that guests can see everything that goes into their dishes. With dressings made in-house daily and a variety of delicious chef-driven menu items, Coolgreens aims to meet the needs of different diets and lifestyles in a clean, welcoming environment.

To learn more about Coolgreens, visit coolgreens.com .

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has nine locations throughout Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Dallas-Fort Worth. Coolgreens was named one of Fast Casual’s 2019 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations.

To learn more about Coolgreens, please visit coolgreens.com . For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com .