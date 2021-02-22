Coolgreens Launches First-Ever Meal Subscription Service

Healthy lifestyle eatery now delivering weekly nutritious meals to Orlando community

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Always at the forefront of innovative business models, Coolgreens has established a new way to fuel vibrant communities with “Food that Feeds Your Life.”

The brand’s new ghost kitchen opened on Jan. 28 with its first-ever subscription service. Guests can now order “The Greens” – signature salads – or “It’s A Wrap” – signature wraps – through coolgreensfl.com on a weekly basis. The Orlando community is the first to enjoy Coolgreens’ fresh, made-to-order creations delivered in this new way. After a few months of testing the service in Orlando, the healthy lifestyle eatery plans to expand to additional Southeast markets.

“Our mission of providing communities with nutritious, fresh food has always been clear, and this is another opportunity for us to fulfill it,” said Coolgreens CEO Robert Lee. “In 2020, we saw an increase of 150% in online orders. People are placing larger orders and using us to play a key role in their family’s meal preparation for the week. To capitalize on this new trend, we are partnering with one of our franchise owners, Humza Idrees, in launching a subscription service. With no extra prep required, we’re catering to the on-the-go consumer who truly is trying to live a healthy lifestyle. Since Humza just opened our first ghost kitchen in Orlando, this is the perfect place for us to get guest feedback on this additional layer of convenience.”

For about $40 per week, the consumer will get to choose four salads or wraps for delivery or shipping anywhere in Florida. Coolgreens will safely deliver fresh, delicious healthy meals directly to guests’ doorsteps. Delivery takes place one day after the food is ordered, and the meals will last for up to five days. Each salad or wrap can be customized to meet specific dietary or lifestyle preferences, and guests can even order a bundle called “The Weekender” that feeds six to eight people for $75.

Idrees came up with the subscription service idea when he and his wife were focusing on leading a healthy lifestyle.

“When Fariha and I committed to living healthier, we soon found that meal preparation is among the hardest parts,” Idrees said. “The one to two hours each day spent on cooking food at home started to feel like a mundane chore, so we wanted to alleviate this task for others wanting to pursue a healthy diet. If you order Coolgreens’ salad subscription service, all you have to do is pour on our house-made dressing, shake the package and you’re good to go. We’re really excited to help improve the way people eat by bringing more flavorful, healthy options right to guests’ homes each week.”

For more information about Coolgreens, please visit coolgreens.com . For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com .

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has 11 corporate and franchise fast-casual restaurants in Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, and Florida. The brand also offers franchising opportunities through its Coolgreens Market® – a smart refrigerator that enables consumers to grab healthy, chef-inspired meals on-the-go – as well as through virtual/ghost kitchens. Coolgreens was named one of FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations. To learn more about Coolgreens, please visit coolgreens.com .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

