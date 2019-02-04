Coolgreens Kicks Off 2019 With New Menu

The G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) Bowl

The brand will debut delicious and forward-thinking new sandwiches, flatbreads, bowls and more

Oklahoma City, OK (RestaurantNews.com) Coolgreens, the healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities they serve better places to live, will be rolling out a number of tantalizing new menu items this month created by Oklahoma’s own culinary master, Chef Vuong Nguyen.

Coolgreens believes that life is fueled by the foods people eat—which is why the brand is mindful of every delicious new dish it creates. The company caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, believing that everyone’s idea of healthy can be different.

The inspired new choices debuting in February will include fresh and fun bowls like The G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) Bowl as well as the Sweet Kale bowl, which clocks in at less than 300 calories and features Coolgreens’ new oil-free Avocado Cilantro dressing. Other new made-from-scratch dressings include a gluten-free Ginger Soy Vinaigrette, a tangy new Dijon Vinaigrette and an unmistakably smoky Blue Cheese dressing. The new menu was designed to accommodate many allergies, as well as cater to dietary trends including Whole30, Paleo and so on.

Sweet Kale Bowl

Coolgreens is a leader in the industry when it comes to eating smart. The restaurant recently decided to swap out sun-dried tomatoes for the cleaner choice of oven roasted tomatoes in their dishes. Customers can also find newly packaged Honey Roasted Cashews and Maple Cinnamon Walnuts, the perfect grab-and-go afternoon snack for an afternoon protein boost.

“We’ve spent a lot of time on this new menu, and we’re really proud of what we’ve come up with,” said Vice President of Operations Todd Madlener. “We’re excited to reaffirm our commitment to fresh and healthy ingredients.”

More never-before-seen options include delicious flatbreads, like the ultra-unique Bacon Blue Flatbread with bacon and smoked blue cheese; a Margherita Pizza with pesto sauce, shredded mozzarella, house-roasted tomatoes and fresh basil; a Spicy Avocado Crunch sandwich with artisan blend cheese, spicy mayo, jalapenos, corn tortilla chips and fresh avocado on wheat ciabatta; and a Salmon Club Sandwich which is served on marble rye with basil mayonnaise, salmon, crispy diced bacon, fresh greens, tomatoes, and red onion.

Bacon Blue Flatbread Spicy Avocado Crunch Sandwich Salmon Club Sandwich

Coolgreens was founded in 2009 when attorney Tom Wolfe scoured Oklahoma City for healthy yet delicious restaurants to fuel his marathon training. Dissatisfied by the available options, Wolfe began creating his own dishes using fresh, natural produce. Recognizing an opportunity to turn those creations into a healthy, fresh, made-in-front-of-you concept, Coolgreens was born.

Soon after the brand was introduced to the market, Robert Lee purchased the business. Lee quickly became involved in building Coolgreens to the next level, taking over as CEO in 2014. Lee was initially attracted to the brand because of his own personal dietary restrictions.

“Eating quality natural food doesn’t have to be repetitive or limiting,” said Lee. “Our new items show that staying focused on health and wellness can be fun and flavorful. We’re thrilled to feature the visionary talents of Chef Vuong in these exciting new items. We can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on.”

The new menu is one piece of the Coolgreens growth strategy in the new year. The brand has six locations currently open and has plans to open 10 more this year. The first restaurant in Tulsa, Oklahoma is set to open in February.

Margherita Pizza

About Coolgreens



Coolgreens, a down-the-line fresh, naturally sourced food concept, offers build-your own salads, wraps, bowls, flatbreads, sandwiches and more. The menu highlights limitless combinations of fresh toppings, vegetables sliced fresh in-store each day, dressings made from scratch, and options for all health-related needs, including gluten free, carb free, and low fat. The menu also accommodates many allergies and Whole30, Keto, and Paleo diets. Founded in 2009 in Oklahoma City, the brand quickly grew to six corporate-owned locations, with its first franchised location set to open in 2019. For more information, visit http://www.coolgreens.com. For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit http://franchise.coolgreens.com.

Contact:

Sydney Creagh

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

sydney@nolimitagency.com