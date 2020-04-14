Coolgreens Implements Initiatives to Support Franchisees and Local Communities

Healthy lifestyle eatery eliminates franchisee royalty fees, finishes ‘Salads of Hope’ and continues ‘Family Fuel’ specials

Oklahoma City, OK ( RestaurantNews.com ) Coolgreens – the healthy lifestyle eatery that “feeds your life” – is proactively creating ways to help its franchisees and the communities it serves during the COVID-19 crisis.

In response to the current public health crisis, Coolgreens CEO Robert Lee announced today that the brand has eliminated franchisee royalty fees for the foreseeable future.

“The restaurant industry is navigating an unprecedented time right now, and it is imperative that our franchisees and communities know we are doing our best to help them however we can,” Lee said. “We are talking to our franchisees daily, sharing best practices and ideas on how to continue supporting our communities, team members and guests.”

In addition to supporting its franchisees, the Oklahoma-based brand has remained committed to its mission to “fuel healthy communities with fresh food.” On March 31, Coolgreens launched “Salads of Hope.” For every salad purchased through April 12, the healthy lifestyle eatery donated a salad to a local hospital in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Because the program was so well-received, Coolgreens has extended it one additional week. Thus far, Coolgreens has donated more than 1,200 salads to feed front-line hospital workers and foster families.

Coolgreens also debuted a new “Family Fuel” menu to make it easy for families to eat healthy, even while they’re stuck at home. Available only for curbside pick-up or delivery, both specials – Family Salad and Eight Half Wraps – start at $25 and feed up to five people. The eatery is also offering* healthy Cool Kids Meals for just $6 and Iced Tea by the gallon for $10.

*Price and participation may vary.

“Each of the new initiatives we created are in place so we can continue to provide the ‘more than’ experiences we promise for our team members and the guests we serve,” Lee said.

Serving refreshing salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches with fresh ingredients prepared daily in each location, Coolgreens is guided by its commitment to integrity and good food. Coolgreens strives for transparency, ensuring that guests can see everything that goes into their dishes. With dressings made in-house daily and a variety of delicious chef-driven menu items, Coolgreens aims to meet the needs of different diets and lifestyles in a clean, welcoming environment.

To learn more about Coolgreens, visit coolgreens.com

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has nine locations throughout Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Dallas-Fort Worth. Coolgreens was named one of Fast Casual’s 2019 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations.

To learn more about Coolgreens, please visit coolgreens.com . For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com .