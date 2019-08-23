Coolgreens Heats Up with Dallas Development Deal

Healthy fast casual eatery adds its third franchisee in expanding DFW market

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Coolgreens is bringing more of its healthy lifestyle eatery to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Dallas-natives Benny and Leily Farzad recently formed Farzad Food Group, LLC and signed a deal to open at least five new Coolgreens locations. Their first location will open later this fall.

“We were immediately blown away by the Coolgreens experience,” Benny said. “From the food to the culture to the experienced leadership team, everything is first class. We’re excited to see what we can accomplish together.”

Benny and his wife, Leily, both grew up in the Dallas area. Benny co-owns 10 GNC locations across the metroplex, is president of the National Independent Operators Association and has served on GNC’s internal councils for four years.

Benny continued, “Leily and I are committed to living a healthy lifestyle and we look forward to bringing Coolgreens healthy, delicious food to our community.”

Coolgreens opened its first Dallas-Fort Worth restaurant in Southlake earlier this year, and will open in Richardson this fall.

“Benny and Leily are born entrepreneurs with a passion for inspiring and changing lives,” said Robert Lee, CEO of Coolgreens. “The Dallas community is embracing Coolgreens and our dedication to fresh flavors and healthy lifestyles. We are proud to welcome the Farzads to the Coolgreens family and look forward to watching them grow.”

Coolgreens is committed to providing “more than” experiences to the communities where it plants its roots. More than just a high-quality, fresh, fast dining experience; Coolgreens provides menu offerings that cater to all lifestyles. More than a fast casual restaurant; Coolgreens is dedicated to making the markets it serves better places to live.

Serving refreshing salads, wraps, quinoa bowls, flatbreads and sandwiches with fresh ingredients prepared daily in each location, Coolgreens is guided by its commitment to integrity and good food. Coolgreens strives for transparency, ensuring that guests can see everything that goes into their dishes. With dressings made in-house daily and a variety of delicious chef-driven menu items, Coolgreens aims to meet the needs of different diets and lifestyles in a clean, welcoming environment.

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, quinoa bowls, flatbreads, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009 in Oklahoma City, Coolgreens currently has five corporate-owned locations, two franchise locations in Tulsa, Okla. and Southlake, Texas along with a licensed location in the Oklahoma City Airport. Coolgreens was recently named one of Fast Casual’s 2019 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations.

To learn more about Coolgreens, please visit coolgreens.com . For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com .

Contact:

Jami Zimmerman

Champion Management

972-930-9933

jzimmerman@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com