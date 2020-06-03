Coolgreens Expands Business Development Strategy Amid Pandemic

Healthy lifestyle eatery places Coolgreens Markets® in high-rise residential buildings to support social distancing

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) In response to the global pandemic, Coolgreens – the healthy lifestyle eatery with food that “feeds your life” – amplified its business development strategy to cater to those who are more comfortable staying at home.

In late 2019, Coolgreens launched Coolgreens Markets® – smart fridges that offer a quick, affordable and delicious way to grab healthy food on-the-go. Initially, Coolgreens Markets targeted to be in high-traffic, commuter areas such as high-rise office buildings, airports and stadiums, but the COVID-19 crisis forced the brand to re-strategize.

As of today, Coolgreens Markets are now in a number of high-rise residential and office buildings in Dallas. These placements are reaching residents or office staff with Coolgreens’ signature salads, sandwiches, wraps, grain bowls and more.

Coolgreens is utilizing its existing brick-and-mortar stores in the Dallas market to replenish each Coolgreens Market with the same fresh, high-quality ingredients and menu items guests can find at the local restaurants. In addition to being restocked, each smart fridge undergoes thorough sanitization.

“We deployed our first DFW Coolgreens Market prior to the pandemic,” said Vice President of Business Development Mary Beth McGehee. “Now that we’ve seen success with our newest locations, we have expanded our selection criteria as we go forward throughout the Metroplex. With businesses and lifestyles changing so rapidly, we believe that people need a healthy, better-for-you option readily available now more than ever. With Coolgreens Markets located in high-rise residential and office buildings, people can be more health-conscious without having to leave their office or residence.”

For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com . If you are located in the DFW area and interested in placing a Coolgreens Market in your high-rise residential or office buildings, please contact MaryBeth McGehee at marybeth@coolgreens.com .

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has 10 fast-casual restaurants in Oklahoma, Texas and Nebraska. The brand also offers a unique franchising opportunity with its Coolgreens Market® – a smart refrigerator that enables consumers to grab healthy, chef-inspired meal on-the-go. Coolgreens was named one of FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations. To learn more about Coolgreens, please visit coolgreens.com .