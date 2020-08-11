Coolgreens Executes Franchise Development Agreement to Begin Record-Breaking 50-Store Expansion in Texas

Healthy lifestyle eatery partners with industry veteran to fuel franchise development throughout Austin, Houston and San Antonio

Oklahoma City, OK ( RestaurantNews.com ) Coolgreens – the healthy lifestyle eatery that “feeds your life” – is preparing for unprecedented growth as it expands its roots across Texas.



Coolgreens CEO Robert Lee announced today that the company has signed an area development agreement with industry veteran Clay Carson to open 50 locations throughout Austin, Houston and San Antonio in the next five years. The first restaurant is expected to open in Houston by the end of 2020, with 10 new locations open in the next 18 months.

“It’s a very exciting time at Coolgreens,” Lee said. “Our same-store sales have actually increased over the last year, and we are in a strong position to continue our growth. Having started in Oklahoma and expanded to Omaha and Dallas-Fort Worth, development throughout the rest of Texas seems natural for our brand. In response to the current crisis, Coolgreens is interested in exploring the option of utilizing opportunistic real estate to expand, helping landlords fill open spaces, brighten communities and revitalize the industry. Coolgreens is looking for highly experienced area representatives across the U.S. With his previous area representative experience and his ties to Coolgreens, Clay is the perfect fit to be our first area representative. Now, we are ready to drive rapid growth all over the Lone Star state.”

Carson brings 20 years of broad experience in the restaurant industry, with a special focus on franchising and real estate development at several different multi-unit brands. In 2017, Carson joined Coolgreens as vice president of franchise development, where he helped build the franchise program and successfully attracted franchisees. Three years later, Carson is returning to Coolgreens as an area representative, opening his own stores and also attracting multi-unit operators who will commit to opening four to six Texas locations.

“We are very pleased to have Clay come full circle and rejoin Coolgreens as an area representative,” Lee said. “Coolgreens is seeking area representatives and multi-unit operators who are experienced, passionate and realize that Coolgreens is a sustainable brand for today and the future. When it comes down to negotiating powers of real estate, vendors and construction, the seasoned franchisee will recognize this prominent opportunity as an ideal time to enter the restaurant industry.”

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has 10 corporate and franchise fast-casual restaurants in Oklahoma, Texas and Nebraska. The brand also offers a second franchising opportunity with its Coolgreens Market® – a smart refrigerator that enables consumers to grab healthy, chef-inspired meals on-the-go. Coolgreens was named one of FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations. To learn more about Coolgreens, please visit coolgreens.com .