Coolgreens Executes Development Agreement to Expand into Omaha

Healthy lifestyle eatery to bring three new restaurants to the area

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Coolgreens is bringing “Food That Feeds Your Life” to Omaha!

Coolgreens CEO Robert Lee announced today that the healthy lifestyle eatery has executed an area development agreement with Sanus Fieri, LLC to bring three Coolgreens locations to the Omaha area. The agreement anticipates that the first restaurant will open by the end of 2019.

“We conducted research to figure out what we could bring to Omaha that would enhance our community,” said Joshua Vollertsen, owner of Sanus Fieri, LLC. “Sanus Fieri is Latin for ‘healthy lifestyle’ and Coolgreens’ mission is to build healthy lifestyles in the communities it serves. When I discovered the brand, it was love at first sight and bite! Omaha has a big wellness community and Coolgreens’ food and culture are spectacular. Nothing like it exists in the area, so we are certain that it will be well received. We want Coolgreens to be a destination where people come to feel good.”

Coolgreens is committed to providing “more than” experiences to the communities where it plants its roots. More than just a high-quality, fresh, fast dining experience; Coolgreens provides menu offerings that cater to all lifestyles. More than a fast casual restaurant; Coolgreens is dedicated to making the markets it serves better places to live.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Joshua lead the way into Omaha,” Lee said. “Coolgreens aligns with partners who are passionate about serving and educating their communities on the benefits of healthy living; Joshua and his team plan to do just that. Joshua and Omaha are both a perfect fit for Coolgreens. We are proud and excited to welcome Joshua to our team.”

Serving refreshing salads, wraps, quinoa bowls, flatbreads and sandwiches with fresh ingredients prepared daily in each location, Coolgreens is guided by its commitment to integrity and good food. Coolgreens strives for transparency, ensuring that guests can see everything that goes into their dishes. With dressings made in-house daily and a variety of delicious chef-driven menu items, Coolgreens aims to meet the needs of different diets and lifestyles in a clean, welcoming environment. To learn more about Coolgreens, visit coolgreens.com.

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, quinoa bowls, flatbreads, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009 in Oklahoma City, Coolgreens currently has five corporate-owned locations, two franchise locations in Tulsa, Okla. and Southlake, Texas along with a licensed location in the Oklahoma City Airport. Coolgreens was also recently named one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations and one of Fast Casual’s 2019 Top 100 Movers & Shakers.

For more information, please visit coolgreens.com. For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com.

