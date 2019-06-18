Coolgreens Debuts Fresh New Menu Item

Healthy lifestyle eatery adds Goat Berry Avocado Toast to its chef-inspired menu, available through Sept. 1

Oklahoma City, OK (RestaurantNews.com) Coolgreens is committed to providing “more than” experiences.

More than a just a high-quality, fresh dining experience; Coolgreens offers menus that cater to all lifestyles. More than a chain; Coolgreens aligns with partners who are passionate about serving and educating their communities on the benefits of healthy living.

More than the average avocado toast; Coolgreens has just debuted its all-new Goat Berry Avocado Toast – toasted marble rye from Rotella’s Italian Bakery, topped with fresh avocado, ripe strawberries and goat cheese from Montchevre in Wisconsin. This delicious new dish is served with a side salad of mixed greens and Coolgreens’ house-made balsamic vinaigrette.

“In addition to being wildly popular across the U.S., avocado toast is a great fit for Coolgreens,” said Amanda Powell, director of operations and training for Coolgreens. “We are dedicated to fueling healthy communities with fresh food through a chef-inspired menu of signature dishes, and this new avocado toast is the perfect fit. But this is just the beginning. We plan on expanding our avocado toast offerings to include proteins and sweet and savory options. In addition to being the ideal light meal or snack, the toast is also a great addition to a salad for those looking to add some healthy protein. We are excited to continue this menu innovation in order to create the best experience possible for our guests.”

The Goat Berry Avocado Toast will be available at participating locations through Sept. 1, so be sure to head into Coolgreens before it’s too late. To view the entire Coolgreens menu, visit coolgreens.com/menu .

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, quinoa bowls, flatbreads, sandwiches and more. Founded in 2009 in Oklahoma City, Coolgreens currently has six corporate-owned locations and two franchise locations in Tulsa, Okla. and Southlake, Texas. Coolgreens was also recently named one of Fast Casual’s 2019 Top 100 Movers & Shakers.

For more information, please visit http://coolgreens.com. For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit http://franchise.coolgreens.com.

