Coolgreens Continues to Inspire Healthy Lifestyles with Fresh New Menu Items

Miso Power Bowl, Kale Caesar Salad, new toppings and sides are now available at healthy lifestyle eatery

Oklahoma City, OK ( RestaurantNews.com ) Coolgreens is continuing to sow the seeds of health in its communities with the launch of new chef-driven food that “Feeds Your Life.”

The healthy lifestyle eatery is starting 2021 off with a new colorful menu that is full of immunity boosting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and wonderful flavors. Guests can enjoy these tasty, healthful offerings that can be modified to meet specific dietary needs or preferences:

Miso Power Bowl – Packed high with beneficial ingredients such as Spinach, carrots, farro, eggs, sesame seeds, roasted broccoli, crunchy noodles, edamame and cilantro, topped with Coolgreens’ new marinated tofu and Miso Ginger Vinaigrette. This bowl is dairy-free and vegetarian, and it can be made gluten-friendly by removing crunchy noodles and farro.

– Packed high with beneficial ingredients such as Spinach, carrots, farro, eggs, sesame seeds, roasted broccoli, crunchy noodles, edamame and cilantro, topped with Coolgreens’ new marinated tofu and Miso Ginger Vinaigrette. This bowl is dairy-free and vegetarian, and it can be made gluten-friendly by removing crunchy noodles and farro. Kale Caesar Salad – A refresh on the classic Caesar Salad. The kale superfood base gives more crunch and texture, topped with Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, croutons, Parmesan cheese and eggless Caesar dressing. Remove croutons to make it gluten-friendly.

To add to the refreshing new lineup, Coolgreens is providing even brighter tastes to its sandwiches and salads with the introduction of new toppings and sides. Miso tofu and roasted broccoli now join the over 30 toppings and seven proteins offered. The brand’s pasta salad has been enhanced with a whole wheat pasta, and Coolgreens’ signature Banana Chocolate Chip Cookie is now made with unsweetened applesauce, which kids can select as a new side option.

“At Coolgreens, we’re on a mission to fuel communities with fresh, delicious food,” said Coolgreens CEO Robert Lee. “We feel that it is important to eat a nutritious, healthy diet, especially right now. Coolgreens is committed to giving its guests flavorful, nourishing options to choose from. We can’t wait to see how our communities respond to our newest healthy offerings!”

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has 11 corporate and franchise fast-casual restaurants in Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, and Florida. The brand also offers franchising opportunities through its Coolgreens Market® – a smart refrigerator that enables consumers to grab healthy, chef-inspired meals on-the-go – as well as through virtual/ghost kitchens. Coolgreens was named one of FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations.

To learn more about Coolgreens, please visit coolgreens.com . For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com .

