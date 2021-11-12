Coolgreens Celebrates Sharing ‘Food that Feeds Your Life’ with Delray Beach

Healthy lifestyle eatery to give away a FREE entrée to the first 100 guests in line on Nov. 15

Delray Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Coolgreens is ready to improve the way people eat in Delray Beach through its flavorful, healthy options when the new eatery opens on Nov. 15!

Located at 1841 S. Federal Hwy. Ste. 400, the new 1,500-square-foot restaurant will offer a chef-inspired menu of signature salads, wraps, grain and Açaí bowls and sandwiches and feature a new streamlined store design that allows for expedited service time with the same seating capacity. Guests will want to arrive early for the grand opening because Coolgreens is celebrating by giving away a FREE entrée to the first 100 guests in line!

What: Coolgreens is celebrating the grand opening of its first Delray Beach location by giving away a FREE entrée to the first 100 guests in line.

When: Monday, Nov. 15 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Coolgreens, located at 1841 S. Federal Hwy. Ste. 400 in Delray Beach.

“We’re thrilled to officially open our doors to everyone in South Florida,” said Coolgreens President and Chief Operating Officer Todd Madlener. “We’ve hired an incredible team to help us fuel Delray Beach with fresh food and we look forward to building relationships within the community to serve and educate on the benefits of healthy living. We invite everyone in the area to join us in celebrating on Monday!”

Coolgreens Delray Beach will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. To learn more about Coolgreens, please visit coolgreens.com .

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has 11 corporate and franchise fast-casual restaurants in Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska and Florida. The brand also offers franchising opportunities through its Coolgreens Market® – a smart refrigerator that enables consumers to grab healthy, chef-inspired meals on-the-go – as well as through virtual/ghost kitchens. Coolgreens was named one of FastCasual’s 2021 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations. For more information on Coolgreens’ franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com .

