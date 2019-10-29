Coolgreens Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with Plans for Rapid Expansion

Healthy lifestyle eatery is continuing to evolve and grow by fueling the communities it serves

Oklahoma City, OK (RestaurantNews.com

) “As we celebrate our 10-year anniversary, we look back at what we’ve done to get here, but we are staying focused on where the puck is going, not where it has been,” said Coolgreens CEO Robert Lee.

Coolgreens just turned 10 and is looking towards its future as an innovative healthy lifestyle eatery. The company has a goal of opening a total of 150 corporate and franchise locations within the next five years.

“We want to grow aggressively while still being able to support our franchisees,” Lee said. “Coolgreens is exactly what consumers are looking for – a comfortable place that is focused on fueling healthy lifestyles. There are many markets that haven’t even heard of us yet. We aim to change that.”

The company began franchising in 2019, adding three new restaurants outside of its home-market of Oklahoma City. The brand already has commitments to open 24 new locations over the next three years.

With growth comes evolution. What started as a restaurant only serving salads, wraps and desserts in 2009, is now serving a chef-inspired menu of signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches.

Over the last 10 years, Coolgreens has evolved into a go-to destination for guests looking for “more than” experiences. More than just a high-quality, fresh, fast dining experience; Coolgreens provides menu offerings that cater to all lifestyles. More than a fast casual restaurant; Coolgreens is dedicated to making the markets it serves better places to live. More than a chain; Coolgreens aligns itself with partners who are passionate about serving and educating their communities on the benefits of healthy living. This enables Coolgreens to partner with excellent franchisees that align with its vision.

“I feel that it’s important that you enjoy the work that you do, which is why we are always on the lookout for new franchisees that share our passion for making our communities better places to live,” Lee said. “Most recently, we’ve been focusing on our service levels, speed of service and the overall quality of our food. We want to enhance the overall guest experience and improve our processes to ensure we always provide great food and warm, friendly service that encourages our guests to live a healthy and happy lifestyle.”

In addition to menu innovation, Coolgreens has implemented many changes. For example, the company has incorporated Combi and TurboChef ovens into its kitchens in order to deliver a faster experience while maintaining its high-quality standard.

Further, Coolgreens just introduced a new tagline – “Feed Your Life” – which focuses on the overall experience, not just the food. “Coolgreens is more than just fresh and delicious meals, it’s a place that feeds your life,” Lee said. “Our people will greet you with a smile, and no matter what your lifestyle is – trying to lose weight, gain muscle, or just eat better – you can do all of that at Coolgreens. We want every guest to leave our restaurant feeling better than when they walked in.”

Additionally, Coolgreens recently debuted its Rewards App systemwide, which enables guests to order online, pay in-store, and earn points. Initially, it has been well-received with an increase in dollars spent and rewards redeemed.

“With our new app, it has never been easier to get our food,” Lee said. “As we continue to increase our speed and efficiency in-store, we needed a way to provide that same experience outside the store. In addition, this has given us the ability to better understand our customer, so that we can continue to design dishes that are popular among our guests.”

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has nine locations throughout Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Dallas-Fort Worth. Coolgreens was named one of Fast Casual’s 2019 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations.

To learn more about Coolgreens, please visit coolgreens.com . For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com