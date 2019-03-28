Coolgreens Celebrated Opening of First Texas Restaurant on Monday, March 25th

Luis and Shanna Argote Introduced New Lifestyle Eatery to Southlake Community

Southlake, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Southlake locals Luis and Shanna Argote opened the newest Coolgreens at 2211 E. Southlake Boulevard, Suite 500 on Monday, March 25th. The healthy lifestyle eatery offers healthy, fresh, made-in-front-of-you items like the Southwest Spicy Salad, Salmon Club Sandwich, California Quinoa Bowl and the Bacon Blue Flatbread. The menu also offers healthy options for kids.

Shanna and Luis worked in the hospitality industry for more than 20 years, Luis on the operational side at various luxury hotels like Ritz Carlton and Four Seasons, and Shanna as an independent consultant with a health and wellness corporation. For the past several years, their family has lived in different places throughout Central and South America, including Costa Rica, Colombia and Mexico for Luis’ career. The couple moved back to Southlake for Shanna to be closer to family and to pursue a business ownership opportunity that would allow the couple to utilize their backgrounds in both hospitality and wellness, while introducing the Dallas-Fort Worth community to a fresh, new business concept – Coolgreens.

The husband-and-wife duo will be working alongside their teenage boys, Mateo and Marco, with this new restaurant venture. Luis is a board member at the Bowden Conference Centre, a local charitable organization, as well as at Orphan Outreach. Now, the Argotes are ready to hit the ground running by both introducing a brand new concept in their hometown as well as building strong local relationships with their community.

“We are so excited to have Luis and Shanna as part of the Coolgreens team, and spearhead growth in Texas with our first location in the state,” said Coolgreens CEO Robert Lee. “Our ultimate goal is to fuel healthy communities with fresh and natural food, and there is an incredible opportunity throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth market to get in front of new faces and introduce a wide range of options for local diners. We were proud to celebrate the new opening and see the positive reaction from the Argotes’ local community. We look forward to continued growth of our fan base outside of Coolgreens’ headquarter market.”

The 2500-square-foot restaurant will sit 91 people indoors and create 30 new jobs for the community. Coolgreens of Southlake will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. For more information about Coolgreens of Southlake, visit the restaurants official website, https://www.coolgreens.com.

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities they serve a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-in-front-of-you creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, quinoa bowls, flatbreads, sandwiches and more. Founded in 2009 in Oklahoma City, Coolgreens currently has 6 corporate-owned locations and two franchise locations in Tulsa, OK and Southlake, TX. Coolgreens was also recently named to FastCasual’s 2019 Top 100 Movers & Shakers.

For more information please visit http://coolgreens.com. For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit http://franchise.coolgreens.com.

Contact:

Sydney Creagh

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

sydney@nolimitagency.com