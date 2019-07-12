Coolgreens to Bring Signature Chef-Inspired Menu to Richardson

Healthy lifestyle eatery breaks ground on second DFW restaurant in CityLine

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Coolgreens is set to provide “more than” experiences to the Richardson community when it opens in CityLine this fall.

Located at 1251 State St. in Richardson, construction on the 1,990-square-foot restaurant is currently underway.

More than just a high-quality, fresh, fast dining experience; Coolgreens provides menu offerings that cater to all lifestyles. More than a chain; Coolgreens aligns with partners who are passionate about serving and educating their communities on the benefits of healthy living. For the new Richardson restaurant, Coolgreens is partnering with Franchisee Cassidi Brown.

“Coolgreens is on a mission to build healthy lifestyles and vibrant communities,” Brown said. “This will be my first Coolgreens restaurant to own and operate, but I have been a customer since 2013. My passion for the brand started with a rockin’ Coolgreens meal that sparked the determination to encourage more health and wellness in the Richardson community. The ultimate goal is to change everyone’s day in a positive way beginning with a caring atmosphere and a serving heart, and ending with a delicious, nutritious meal that feeds your mind and body for the rest of the day.”

Serving refreshing salads and wraps, quinoa bowls, flatbreads and sandwiches with fresh ingredients prepared daily in each location, Coolgreens is guided by its commitment to integrity and good food. Coolgreens strives for transparency, ensuring that guests can see everything that goes into their dishes. With dressings made in-house daily and delicious items curated from Chef Vuong Nguyen, Coolgreens aims to meet the needs of different diets and lifestyles in a clean, welcoming environment.

Coolgreens’ fall opening is expected to bring about 30 jobs to the Richardson area. To learn more about Coolgreens, visit https://coolgreens.com.

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, quinoa bowls, flatbreads, sandwiches and more. Founded in 2009 in Oklahoma City, Coolgreens currently has five corporate-owned locations, two franchise locations in Tulsa, Okla. and Southlake, Texas along with a licensed location in the Oklahoma City Airport. Coolgreens was also recently named one of Fast Casual’s 2019 Top 100 Movers & Shakers.

For more information, please visit coolgreens.com. For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com.

