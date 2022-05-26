Cool Off This Summer with Half-Price Handspun Shakes at MOOYAH

Popular best-burger brand to offer Shake Happy Hour Monday-Friday between 2-5 p.m., starting June 1

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is giving fans a delicious way to shake things up this summer with the launch of its new Shake Happy Hour!

Starting June 1, guests can enjoy half-off any of their favorite MOOYAH shakes Monday through Friday between 2-5 p.m.

Now, as fans already know, MOOYAH shakes aren’t your typical shakes. The MOOYAH crew hand-spins in 100% real ice cream and mixes it with delicious toppings to make the best tasting shakes in town. The flavors include:

Hershey’s ® Chocolate

OREO ® Cookie

Vanilla

Coffee

Cookie Dough

Reese’s ® Peanut Butter Cups

Mint Chocolate Chip

Strawberry



Guests can even shake it up by adding any mix-in, like chocolate flakes, coffee and cookie dough, for just a little extra. But what’s 99 cents when the shake is half-off?!

Without the happy hour discount, Little MOO Shakes start at $4.99 and Big MOO Shakes start at $6.49. MOOYAH’s new Shake Happy Hour is available at participating locations through Sept. 5, so be sure to take advantage of this sweet special before Labor Day! To find a MOOYAH near you, visit MOOYAH.com/locations .

Committed to offering the freshest, finest foods, MOOYAH offers an elevated burger experience for all dietary preferences, serving never-frozen, 100% Certified Angus Beef®, all-natural turkey and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers, each of which is fully customizable. Guests can choose from five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, pickles, fried onion strings, jalapeños, sautéed mushrooms and an array of sauces among other top-tier fixings.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delicious combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. To top it off, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes with the guest’s choice of eight flavors. To learn more about MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes or to view the full menu, visit MOOYAH.com .

ABOUT MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is where “serious” and “fun” are one with the bun. The ridiculous, fast-casual “best burger” concept is committed to providing the best-tasting burger experience possible by specializing in the taste trifecta – mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, hand-cut French fries and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, MOOYAH is obsessed with quality, serving fresh, never-frozen 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all-natural turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s signature potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 18 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH also hand-spins 100% real ice cream shakes and offers eight flavors including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. MOOYAH serves guests through dine-in, online ordering, delivery and carryout, as well as its loyalty app. For more information, visit MOOYAH.com or follow MOOYAH on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

