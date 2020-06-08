Cool Off on the First Day of Summer with TooJay’s Deli

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) TooJay’s Deli welcomes guests to celebrate the start of summer with a cool, sweet deal. From today through Saturday, June 20, guests who sign up for TooJay’s “Delicious Rewards” program receive a free iced tea or lemonade with their meal, redeemable through June, plus a free dessert on their next visit.

Joining “Delicious Rewards” is easy on TooJay’s mobile app, available for iOS and Android, or on their website . Members earn points, receive special offers and can order and pay for easy pick-up.

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests back into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with capacity and distancing requirements from local and state governments and enhanced sanitation procedures. For the latest information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 .

Guests are encouraged to visit TooJay’s website to check dining hours as they vary by location. Takeout, catering, delivery, and curbside* pickup are still available at all locations. Guests can order online through TooJay’s website or the Delicious Rewards app. To order online visit www.toojays.com/order-now . *Curbside is available only on pre-paid orders through the app or website.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the West Coast of Florida, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

