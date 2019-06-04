Cool Off with a Cold Brew Ice Cream Float at Press Waffle Co.

Press Waffle Co. offers half-price innovative coffee, available only through June 30

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) As summer starts to heat up, Press Waffle Co. is helping guests cool off while getting energized with half-price cold brew coffee and cold brew ice cream floats during the month of June.

Nothing will wash down Press’ distinctive mouthwatering Liege waffles better than an ice-cold coffee or heavenly cold brew ice cream float.

“We’re proud to always partner with the best local coffee roasters in each market we’re in,” said Bryan Lewis, co-owner of Press Waffle Co. “Our locally roasted cold brew and cold brew ice cream floats are the perfect pairing to our golden Liege waffles.”

These refreshing beverages are only half-price through June 30, so head to the Press location nearest you to take advantage of this sweet special.

A one-of-a-kind concept, Press meets the demand for unique, customizable, indulgent offerings that customers crave, as millions of viewers of ABC’s hit show Shark Tank learned in late-March. Following Bryan and Caleb Lewis’ compelling presentation – highlighted by a serving of their signature waffle creations – all four Sharks engaged in a feeding frenzy to partner with the Dallas-based brand. The brothers eventually agreed to an extraordinary offer from Barbara Corcoran, which is now funding Press’ nationwide expansion. You can find out more about their upcoming openings and franchise opportunities at ownapress.com.

Press specializes in authentic Liege waffles – dough-based waffles with a brioche-like texture, loaded with caramelized clusters of Belgian pearl sugar in each and every bite. Every waffle is fully customizable and can be served with a variety of fruits, sauces and house-made whipped creams. Press also offers unique monthly specials and savory selections like its bestselling Chicken & Waffles.

There are currently three Press locations: In Plano’s Legacy Hall, Fort Worth’s Food Hall at Crockett Row and Baybrook Mall in Friendswood (Houston), with two locations coming soon to Oklahoma City and Waco, Texas. For additional information, including hours and the full menu, visit presswaffleco.com.

Press Waffle Co. – A New Way To Waffle.

