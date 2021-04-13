Cool Off with Bad Daddy’s Refreshing New Mojito Trio

Popular gourmet burger joint debuts Classic Mojito, Raspberry Mojito and Pineapple Mojito

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Think a tropical drink isn’t as good if you’re not on vacation? Beach, please!

Beginning April 14, Bad Daddy’s is transporting guests straight to sand and sun with the debut of its Mojito Trio. You may not be sipping on these badass new cocktails on the beach, but you can enjoy them on the acclaimed burger joint’s patio under the sun, and that’s just as good.

But these aren’t your average mojitos. Sure, they have ice and booze in them, but the comparison to any ordinary cocktail ends there. Featuring fresh, quality ingredients like Bacardí and REÀL fruit puree, guests can kick off the season with these premium, one-of-a-kind drinks:

Classic Mojito – Get lost in the Havana breeze with this refreshing drink made with smooth BACARDÍ Superior rum, a tart twinge from fresh lime juice, a faint sweetness from Bad Daddy’s house-made simple syrup and a delightful linger of fresh mint.

– Get lost in the Havana breeze with this refreshing drink made with smooth BACARDÍ Superior rum, a tart twinge from fresh lime juice, a faint sweetness from Bad Daddy’s house-made simple syrup and a delightful linger of fresh mint. Raspberry Mojito – Bad Daddy’s Raspberry Mojito has all the smooth moves of the classic, but the added fresh raspberries and REÀL raspberry puree push forward a unique twist that can’t be passed up.

– Bad Daddy’s Raspberry Mojito has all the smooth moves of the classic, but the added fresh raspberries and REÀL raspberry puree push forward a unique twist that can’t be passed up. Pineapple Mojito– The Pineapple Mojito will whisk you away to the tropics. BACARDÍ Superior rum pairs with lime and mint, but with fresh pineapple and REÀL pineapple puree, Bad Daddy’s is inviting fans to join in on this delightful staycation.

“At Bad Daddy’s, we are always looking for opportunities to innovate our cocktail menu,” said CEO Ryan Zink. “We keep a close eye on industry trends to provide quarterly seasonal features that we know our guests will love. We’re all getting ready for summer patio weather, so we’ve stirred up the perfect mojitos for guests to cool down with on a hot day.”

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to cooking delicious, made-from-scratch items in its kitchens daily. The southern-rooted concept is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft microbrew beers from regional breweries. To find the location nearest you, visit baddaddysburgerbar.com .

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns and operates Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. GTIM currently owns, operates, franchises and licenses 39 Bad Daddy’s restaurants. For more information, please visit baddaddysburgerbar.com and connect with Bad Daddy’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

