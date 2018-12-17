Cooking with kids: Try these easy Mountain Dew apple dumplings made with crescent rolls

Our resident kid chef, 7-year-old Ellington of Cedar Hill, Texas, loves making these apple dumplings with her dad and great-aunt every year. They are simple, only require seven ingredients, and make the whole house smell like Christmas.

Here's the recipe and some tips from Ellington.

MOUNTAIN DEW APPLE DUMPLINGS

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced

2 (8-ounce) cans crescent rolls

1 cup butter

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (12-ounce) can Mountain Dew

Cinnamon, to sprinkle

Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lightly butter a 9-by-13-inch pan.

Roll each apple slice into a crescent roll and place in pan.

Melt butter in saucepan over medium heat. When melted, add sugar, then stir until sugar is dissolved.

Add vanilla, stir, then pour mixture over apple dumplings.

Pour the Mountain Dew around the edges of the pan.

Sprinkle with cinnamon and bake for 40 minutes.

SOURCE: Adapted from The Pioneer Woman

