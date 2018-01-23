Cooking classes around the Lehigh Valley: Resolve to get out of your kitchen rut

Pate a choux sounds like one of those impossible-to-do French pastry techniques you would only see demonstrated on a PBS baking show or on Food Network.

Never would we consider making this type of dough, used to make all kind of delicious pastries, in our own homes.

But why not? Don't you want to make your own cream puffs?

You can learn how to make pate a choux (pronounced paht ah shoo) at a March baking class at Cedar Crest College. It's one of dozens of classes offered at Cedar Crest and other area colleges over the next few months.

Resolve to take a class in 2018 and up your cooking and baking game.

Here's the rundown on some of the classes you can take:

The cooking demonstrations and hands-on cooking classes are held in the Allen Center for Nutrition teaching kitchen, room 19 in the Miller Family Building. Fees include all food, supplies and service charges. A portion supports Health Starts in the Kitchen's mission to reach underserved populations in the community.

Indian Cooking: 11 a.m.-2 p.m Thursday, Jan. 25

Learn how to make some classic Indian dishes: ghee, chicken tikka, pulao and saag paneer.

How much: $60.

Hummus and Pita: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22

Create homemade pita bread and a variety of hummus.

How much: $60.

Pate a Choux Pastry: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, March 22

Learn how to make a basic pate a choux pastry as well as gougeres, cream puffs and profiteroles with chocolate sauce.

How much: $60.

The Incredible Egg: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, April 26

Learn four ways to cook with eggs including a frittata and a chocolate souffle.

How much: $60

Sharpen Your Knife Skills with Chef Jeffrey Elliott: Noon-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3

Elliott covers basic knife skills: dice, brunoise, julienne, mince, chop, chiffonade and more.

How much: $60.

30-Minute Meals: 6:30-9:30 p.m Wednesday, April 25 at Whitehall High School

Prepare fast, tasty and healthy weekday meals.

How much: $47 plus $15 materials fee, payable to instructor.

Cheesemaking I: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 11 at Catasauqua High School

Make whole milk ricotta or paneer (a fresh cheese common in South Asian cuisines) in your kitchen. You'll receive the ingredients, but you'll need containers to take the cheeses home.

How much: $32 plus $15 payable to the instructor.

Cupcakes: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Whitehall High School

Learn to decorate stunning cupcakes like a pastry chef.

How much: $37, plus $13 materials fee payable to instructor.

Food for Life: Gluten-Free Cooking: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 7 at Whitehall High School

Learn how to make a four-course gluten-free meal.

How much: $47 plus $20 materials fee payable to instructor.

French Tarts: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7 at Whitehall High School,

Learn to make a lemon tart as well as a show-stopping almond and pear tart.

How much: $47 plus $8 materials fee payable to instructor.

Nut Roll: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 13 at Catasauqua High School,

Learn how to make a nut roll from start to finish, including nut and poppy-seed fillings.

How much: $32, plus $8 materials fee payable to instructor.

Northampton Community College

Tastes of Asia: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 25 on Main Campus, Alumni 110.

You will learn to make dishes from mainland China, Thailand, and Vietnam including dumplings, summer rolls and basic stir fry techniques.

How much: $46

Kiffles: 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 26, Alumni 110 (kitchen), Main Campus

Learn how to make authentic Hungarian kiffles from scratch.

How much: $46

Stew doesn't have to just mean the old classic "beef stew." You'll learn some new twists to old classics.

How much: $46

Winter soups: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 5 on Main Campus, Alumni 110.

Learn how to make four quick, delicious soups from scratch: Italian wedding, loaded baked potato, broccoli cheese, and Tuscan bean with Italian sausage.

How much: $46

