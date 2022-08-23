Cookie Plug Seeks National Expansion Through Highly-Anticipated Franchise Opportunity

Unique cookie concept starts off strong since announcing its franchise opportunity in April

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) With the global cookies market predicted to be valued at over $44 billion by 2025, Cookie Plug , the hottest new cookie concept baking fresh “fat stacks” daily, has recently announced its franchise opportunity as the brand gears up for national expansion. This announcement comes after Cookie Plug joined forces with Bomb AF Brands, a global franchise development company for emerging and unique QSR brands.

Founded in 2019 and franchising since just April of this year, Cookie Plug has taken the dessert industry by storm with 24 corporate locations currently operating in Southern California and an additional 63 franchise units in development across the country. Cookie Plug’s unique concept is inspired by graffiti, street art and hip-hop culture, creating a vibe that is unmatched. The brand serves up delicious, extra-thick cookies, known as “phatties,” that are baked fresh daily at every location.

“When you walk into a Cookie Plug, you’ll be greeted with a colorful design, street art-themed graffiti on the walls and hip-hop music blasting,” said founder of Cookie Plug, Erik Martinez. “The vibe is unlike any other cookie shop in the country and we put a twist on cookies that has never been seen before: FAT, THICC, and BOMB AF.”

Each Cookie Plug location offers 16 daily cookie flavors with names such as SnooperDoodle (snickerdoodle), Pixie Junkie (sugar cookie), Purple Haze (purple velvet), The Mac Daddy (white chocolate chip macadamia nut) and of course, the OG (chocolate chip). The Cookie Plug even has four carb-friendly keto flavors, including Kitt, (chocolate chip), Black Magic (chocolate), Bart (peanut butter chocolate), and Calvin (snickerdoodle). In addition to its delicious cookies sold in store, Cookie Plug also offers cookie dough fundraising, catering, and free nationwide shipping. While the brand uses cannabis slang to name all of its cookies, Cookie Plug’s cookies are 100% kid-friendly and do not contain any cannabis, THC or CBD.

“We are so excited to begin franchising and bring Cookie Plug to new communities across the country,” said Chief Development Officer, Chris Wyland. “With the cookies market being one of the fastest growing segments of the dessert industry, I am confident that Cookie Plug’s unique concept will thrive and win over the hearts of all the new communities it operates within.”

With 24 corporate locations currently open and 63 franchise units in development, Cookie Plug is actively seeking franchise partners across the country to meet its goal of signing 100 units by the end of 2022. While they encourage those with franchise experience to apply, Cookie Plug’s easy-to-run concept is designed to accommodate first-time franchise partners as well. Above all else, Cookie Plug is looking for franchise partners who are passionate about the brand and its culture. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Cookie Plug location ranges from $94,450 to $158,300.

For more information about the Cookie Plug franchising opportunity, please visit https://franchise.cookieplug.com/ .

About Cookie Plug

Founded in 2019 and franchising since 2022, Cookie Plug is a fresh-baked cookie company that combines graffiti, street art and hip-hop culture to create a unique twist on cookies. Each location has a colorful design, street art-themed graffiti on the walls and rap music blasting to create a vibe that is unmatched. Using only the finest ingredients, Cookie Plug offers 16 unique flavors at each location, including Snooperdoodle, Purple Haze, Pink Elephant and Black Velvet. Cookie Plug’s cookies are 100% kid-friendly and do not contain any cannabis, THC or CBD. To learn more, please visit, https://cookieplug.com .

Contact:

Melanie Holzer

Franchise Elevator PR

630-636-8387

mholzer@franchiseelevator.com

The post Cookie Plug Seeks National Expansion Through Highly-Anticipated Franchise Opportunity first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.