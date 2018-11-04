Cookbook club field trip? City and suburb events with local chefs Ellen King and Paul Kahan

How about a field trip for your just-started cookbook club? Local cookbook authors take the spotlight this week not only in Chicago but the suburbs too, from chef Paul Kahan to baker Ellen King, plus Michigander and food writer Lindsay-Jean Hard. This is a series of cookbook event listings, so check back next week for more.

Ellen King, “Heritage Baking: Recipes for Rustic Breads and Pastries Baked with Artisanal Flour from Hewn Bakery”

Head baker and co-owner of Hewn, the bakery in Evanston best known for its artisan breads, King dropped her considerable knowledge of history and heirloom heritage grains in her new debut cookbook. She will share stories about how small Midwestern farmers and millers are revolutionizing grain consumption in this presentation and book signing. Free for event, book sold separately. Monday at New Trier High School; 385 Winnetka Ave., Winnetka; 847-446-7000; www.hewnbread.com.

Paul Kahan, “Cheers to the Publican, Repast and Present: Recipes and Ramblings from an American Beer Hall”

Yes, the cookbook from the perennially popular pork-centric pub in the West Town neighborhood came out in 2017, but when James Beard Award-winning chef and partner Kahan does a free demo (with tastings, no less), you should go if you can. Free general admission; $44 VIP admission includes book. Thursday at Williams Sonoma Lincoln Park, 1550 N. Fremont St., 312-255-0643, www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-james-beard-award-winning-chef-paul-kahan-at-williams-sonoma-lincoln-park-tickets-49624625591.

Lindsay-Jean Hard, “Cooking With Scraps: Turn Your Peels, Cores, Rinds, and Stems into Delicious Meals”

With a master’s degree in urban planning from the University of Michigan, experience as a Food52 columnist, and now at Zingerman’s Bakehouse in Ann Arbor, Mich., Hard will demo and serve some of the 80 sustainable recipes from her creative debut cookbook. $28 includes book. Friday at Read It & Eat, 2142 N. Halsted St., 773-661-6158, www.eventbrite.com/e/author-demo-with-lindsay-jean-hardcooking-with-scraps-tickets-49442908069.

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

MORE COVERAGE

How to start your own cookbook club — and why you'll want to »

Craving: Desserts — our monthlong look at Chicago's best cakes, pies, puddings and more »

Podcast: 'Chewing' with Louisa Chu and Monica Eng »