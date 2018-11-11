Cookbook author events this week: Journey to Italy, or indulge in slab pies

Take a culinary journey to Italy, or bring it home with slab pies. Just pay extra attention to when and where you’re going this week. This is a series of cookbook event listings, so check back for more in following weeks.

Jack Bishop, “Tasting Italy: A Culinary Journey”

America’s Test Kitchen chief creative officer Jack Bishop will speak and sign the new ATK cookbook-slash-coffee table book. A collaboration with National Geographic, 100 rigorously tested Italian regional recipes are illustrated with 300 photos plus 30 maps. Do note the event is at Anderson’s Bookshop’s Naperville location, not La Grange, where Crusoe, the celebrity “Worldly Wiener Dog,” will be making an appearance with his latest book. Free event, $40 for book and to join signing line. Tuesday at Anderson's Bookshop; 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville; 630-355-2665; andersonsbookshop.com

Cathy Barrow, “Pie Squared: Irresistibly Easy Sweet & Savory Slab Pies”

Award-winning author Barrow brings us back to Anderson’s, this time indeed to the La Grange location, where she’ll talk savory and sweet, sheet pan-baked slab pies. Her new book includes 75 creative recipes with whimsical decoration tips. She’ll demo and sample recipes the following night at Read It & Eat, with her “just-like-artichoke-dip” slab pie in a cream cheese crust, plus “leftover cranberry sauce” slab pie in a shortbread crust — perfect for Friendsgiving. Free event, $28 for book and to join signing line; Wednesday at Anderson’s Bookshop; 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange; 708-582-6353; andersonsbookshop.com. $45 event and book; Thursday at Read It & Eat; 2142 N. Halsted St., 773-661-6158, https://bit.ly/2T6IScQ

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

MORE COVERAGE

How to start your own cookbook club — and why you'll want to »

Everything you need to host a proper Friendsgiving »

Craving: Desserts — our monthlong look at Chicago's best cakes, pies, puddings and more »