Cook Wings and Baste Your Easter Ham With Hooters Wing Sauces

Hooters Foods wing sauces and breading available at grocery stores nationwide and online

Clearwater, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Missing our world famous Hooters wings, you can now make them at home. Hooters Foods wing sauces and breading are available to purchase at most grocery stores and online.

With Easter coming up and being homebound, you can baste your holiday ham with a Hooters wing sauce. The wing sauce works well on Easter ham. In addition to chicken and ham, Hooters Foods products can also be prepared with shrimp, fish, baby back ribs and veggies.

Products available online and at the grocery store include The Original Hooters Wing Breading, Original Hot sauce, seasoning salt and options of Hot, Medium and Three Mile Island wing sauces.

Hooters Foods products are on the shelves in Walmart, Publix, Winn Dixie, Food Lion, Kroger, Harris Teeter and additional major chains nationwide and independent grocery stores. To order online, visit https://www.hootersfoods.com/collections/foods . For more information about Hooters Foods and tasty recipes please visit https://www.hootersfoods.com .

Hooters Management Corporation owns and operates Hoots and 24 Hooters Restaurant locations in Tampa Bay, Chicagoland and Manhattan. For more information about Hooters Management Corporation please visit http://www.originalhooters.com .

Contact:

Ilona Wolpin

Anoli Management / Hooters Management Corporation / Hooters Foods

954-298-8784

ilonawolpin@anolimanagement.com