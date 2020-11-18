For the cook who's in the kitchen now more than ever

Instead of calling 2020 the year of the pandemic, let's rebrand it as the year of the home cook, many of whom are embarking on culinary adventures from the comfort of their own kitchens. Celebrate these food voyagers with gifts that are sure to come in handy as they pursue new projects.

Smart Garden 3 by Click & Grow

Instead of buying herbs from the store and inevitably letting them die in the fridge before they ever find their way into food, cooks can grow their own with this self-sustaining garden. Whether they choose basil or rosemary, or any of the other 50 plant varieties, all they have to do is add water, plug it in, and watch the plants mature for harvest. They can even grow peppers, tomatoes and flowers. $99.95, amazon.com

Lucky 88 Spice Lover's Gift Set by Fly By Jing

Whether you're a longtime chile head or just starting to dabble in spicy foods, this gift set from Sichuan is a great way to add to or start your collection. It includes Sichuan chile crisp, Zhong dumpling sauce, mala spice mix (numbingly spicy herbs and spices), three-year aged doubanjiang (a fermented bean paste), plus dried tribute pepper and erjingtiao chile. Not sure how to use it? The set includes a digital download featuring recipes and a guide to this region's fiery cuisine. $88, flybyjing.com

Mixed spritzes 2-Pack by Proteau

For the person on your list looking to skip alcohol, opt for these botanically driven beverages in a mixed pack featuring two flavors. The Ludlow Red features blackberry, chrysanthemum, black pepper and dandelion, and the Rivington Spritz is its sparkling counterpart, featuring hibiscus, chamomile flowers, Chinese rhubarb, the bitter root gentian, strawberries and a hint of vinegar. Enjoy the Ludlow Red slowly with food and savor the Rivington Spritz chilled or over ice. $39, drinkproteau.com

Fionia Tray by Skagerak

Both functional and beautiful, this tray hasn't changed its design since 1986. Whether you get it in oak or teak, this 52-inch-by-36-inch tray can be used for indoor and outdoor gatherings or for storing ingredients and displaying cookbooks. $189, battenhome.co

Petite Donabe by Toiro

These handmade clay pots make us squeal over how ridiculously cute they are. They can be used every day for making soups and stews, steaming fish and vegetables, or even steaming rice and grilling. They come in a personal size that fits in the hand and holds about 3/4 of a cup. Did we mention they're freaking adorable? $45, toirokitchen.com

Matcha Starter Kit by Jugetsudo

Encourage friends or family to take a few minutes to themselves when they make a fresh cup of matcha tea using this set by Jugetsudo USA. A 1-ounce can of matcha, a traditional tea bowl, a scoop and a whisk all come in a bamboo box. $79.49, jugetsudousa.com

Small Brushstroke Plates by Monsoon Pottery

Your friends and family are cooking more at home, so they should have beautiful plates to showcase their culinary creations. These wheel-thrown porcelain dishes by Monsoon Pottery feature beautiful, hand-painted black brushstrokes that bring them to life. $36 or $135 for four, monsoonpottery.com

Compact Swivel Cheese Board with Knives by Uncommon Goods

Not only can this bamboo cheeseboard be folded up and tucked away, it also comes with knives that are hidden away in their own little drawer. It's sure to star at any gathering with its multilevel wheel that is also brilliantly compact at 9.75 inches when the large version is folded up to store away. But why would anyone want to? $42 for standard, $64 for large (pictured), uncommongoods.com

Oyster Mushroom Wide Range Log by 2 Fun Guys

Unlike other plants, mushrooms don't really need light to grow, which makes this gift appropriate for all households, even those who live in low light spaces. Just add some water and patience. Good thing we have plenty of both during the pandemic. This log is inoculated with oyster mushroom spores, but shiitake logs are also available. $33, 2funguys.com

6-Quart Air Fryer Lid by Instant Pot

Before you pull the trigger on buying another kitchen appliance for the cook on your list, consider getting them a new attachment for one they already bought, probably during the Instant Pot wave. The insanely popular pressure cooker now has its own air frying attachment, which home cooks can use in lieu of a deep fryer or air fryer to fry, roast, bake, broil, reheat and dehydrate. $79, amazon.com

Visual Measuring Cup by Welcome Industries

Now that so many of us are baking more at home, it's time to throw out those cheap, banged-up measuring cups and upgrade to these cuties-with-a-twist from Welcome Industries, a Chicago-based and woman-owned design business. The dishwasher-safe cups, for 1/4-, 1/3-, 1/2- and 1-cup measures, cleverly show exactly how much they hold by their shape, which is a perfect application to teach measurements if there are little bakers-in-training at home. $24, amazon.com

'Time to Eat' by Nadiya Hussain

After binge-watching Nadiya Hussain's Netflix show "Time to Eat," fans can tackle some of the recipes in her eponymous cookbook. Not all delicious things have to be labor-intensive or time-consuming, and this book from the TV cooking show star, who gained fame by winning "The Great British Bake Off," will help put tasty dishes on the table without the stress. $29.99, amazon.com

