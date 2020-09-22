Cook County Health officials send Board of Commissioners $3.4B budget plan as pandemic shortfall looms: ‘We’re looking at a compromise here, no question’

Cook County Health’s board of directors sent the county’s Board of Commissioners its preliminary $3.4 billion 2021 budget plan this week that would enact cuts across departments aimed at closing a projected $187 million deficit. In an 8-3 vote, with one director absent, the health system’s board on Monday approved its budget recommendation, despite discord over how much additional tax revenue Cook County should provide the health system. The proposal, which includes slightly more revenue funding from the county, but less than what system officials previously requested, heads to the county board for further consideration.