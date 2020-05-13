Cook County Board to vote on waiving 1.5% interest fee on late property tax payments through Oct. 1

Cook County officials plan to waive late penalties on property taxes due in the summer for two months, potentially easing the strain on homeowners and commercial property owners battered financially by the coronavirus pandemic. The 1.5% interest rate on late property tax payments would normally be charged each month starting Aug. 3, when the second installment of 2019 bills is due. The proposal would halt the interest fees until Oct. 1 and any payments made by then would be considered on time.