Cook County Board to vote on extending Toni Preckwinkle’s expanded powers during coronavirus pandemic

September 18, 2020From www.chicagotribune.com
Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle’s temporarily expanded powers during the coronavirus pandemic might be extended again, this time until the end of the year. Cook County commissioners are set to vote next week on a measure that stretches out the end date of her countywide disaster proclamation until Dec. 31, giving her 90 additional days of ability to make certain decisions without the Board of Commissioners' approval when it comes to responding to the coronavirus outbreak.