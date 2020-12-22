Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle ‘deeply disappointed’ as SEIU Local 73 holds one-day strike over pay, other demands

About 1,600 Cook County employees began a one-day strike on Tuesday morning calling for additional pay and work accommodations amid a contract negotiation that has grown increasingly bitter over the last several months. Cook County health technicians and maintenance workers as well as Cook County clerk’s and sheriff’s office employees began striking at 6 a.m. to demand a $5-per-hour raise for those working with COVID-19 patients, the right for remote work for employees who are able and additional “pandemic pay” for front line workers. Workers from the union, Service Employees International Union Local 73, organized picket lines outside various county offices on Tuesday.