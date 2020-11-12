Convenience is Served at Pizza Inn with Launch of Curbside Pick-Up

America’s Hometown Pizza Place offers new way to enjoy Contactless Buffet To-Go

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza Inn has just launched curbside pick-up, giving guests another way to conveniently enjoy its unique Contactless Buffet To-Go.

America’s Hometown Pizza Place recently added even more variety to its Contactless Buffet To-Go options with three new meals perfectly sized to feed two to six people. Originally only available for carryout or delivery, guests can now also get this value and variety conveniently delivered straight to their car.

“When dining rooms closed at the beginning of the pandemic, we took swift action and created Pizza Inn’s Contactless Buffet To-Go,” said Senior Director of Operations Justin Smith. “We are continuing to evolve in order to offer value and variety, not only in our meals, but also in our operations. Our new curbside pick-up option is both safe and convenient. We are excited to roll it out systemwide.”

Guests who choose curbside pick-up will park in the designated area and a team member, wearing gloves and a mask, will bring the order to their car. For a limited time, Pizza Inn will offer these three new Contactless Buffet To-Go meals:

Jojo’s Party Pack ($12.99) – Two half pizzas (one medium pizza with up to two toppings on each side) and the choice of one side.

($12.99) – Two half pizzas (one medium pizza with up to two toppings on each side) and the choice of one side. Jojo’s Family Feast ($25.99) – Four half pizzas (two medium pizzas with up to two toppings on each side) and the choice of two sides.

($25.99) – Four half pizzas (two medium pizzas with up to two toppings on each side) and the choice of two sides. Jojo’s Ultimate Variety ($32.99) – Four half pizzas (two medium pizzas with up to two toppings on each side) and the choice of three sides.

Guests have the opportunity to add any of these quality sides to their meal: Garlic Rolls, Medium Garlic Cheesebread, Medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert, Medium Cinnamon Stromboli or a Small Garden Salad. Pizza Inn’s Large Garden Salad is also a side option for Jojo’s Ultimate Variety meal.

Pizza Inn is also currently safely serving the New Right-Way Buffet

for dine-in guests. The new Right-Way Buffet features enhanced sanitization measures for the safety of guests and team members. The popular pizza chain’s original pizzas blend everyone’s favorite ingredients to create unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily.

For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com .

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 200 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

