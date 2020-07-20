Controversial former Florida Congressman Allen West is new chairman of the Texas Republican Party

Former Florida Congressman Allen West, known best for tossing verbal grenades, is new chairman of Texas Republican Party. Notable from his time in office was West calling one of his elected colleagues “ vile, unprofessional, and despicable” and suggesting LGBT people choose their sexual orientation the way people pick an ice cream flavor. West won his new job by ousting the previous state chairman in votes that concluded early Monday morning. “Congratulations Allen, great job!” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.