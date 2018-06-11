Continuing to Cultivate Growth in Connecticut: MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Opens in West Haven

Better Burger Franchise Continues to Expand with Opening Near University of New Haven

West Haven, CT (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” chain, is ready to satisfy the taste buds of burger enthusiasts in West Haven. The restaurant, which opens on Monday, June 11, is located just 400 feet from the University of New Haven campus at 1 Atwood Place.

The new MOOYAH is being brought to West Haven by local entrepreneur Prakash Wadhwani. After working in banking for 25 years and operating three Kennedy’s All-American Barber Club locations in the West Haven area, Wadhwani decided he wanted to get involved in the food industry.

“Before choosing to open MOOYAH, I did my due diligence by researching other restaurant brands, and I believe MOOYAH offers a superior product,” Wadhwani said. “Located next to a college campus, I think we are the perfect place to provide students with fresh food made with quality ingredients at an affordable price.”

The West Haven opening is another example of the brand’s commitment to growth throughout Connecticut, with two locations currently in operation in Newington and Mansfield, near the University of Connecticut campus. As the company enters 2018, MOOYAH sees even more opportunity to expand throughout Connecticut.

“We take great pride in serving our Guests in Connecticut and look forward to a warm reception in New Haven,” said Michael Mabry, president and chief operating officer of MOOYAH. “Prakash lives our core values and is a great representative of the MOOYAH brand. As we strive to be the very best option for families and burger enthusiasts, there is ample opportunity across Connecticut for even more qualified franchise operators to join our system.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey, and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 10 flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s to Oreo and more.

During the first quarter of 2018, the MOOYAH corporate team moved into a new office space to better accommodate the growing team and franchise network. The company also launched its first national TV commercial campaign in the brand’s history. In 2017, the MOOYAH brand celebrated its 10-year anniversary and was acquired by an affiliate of Balmoral Funds LLC, a leading lower-middle-market private equity firm, and Gala Capital Partners, LLC, a private investment company with a focus on hospitality and food service franchises in the United States. The acquisition has injected capital into the brand to invest in areas like operational support, marketing, technology, research and analytics, while also bringing decades of restaurant industry experience to the brand. Since then, MOOYAH has added a new vice president, two new directors, and additional team members in marketing, finance, and training. The brand closed out the year with the opening of its 32nd location within its home state of Texas. In 2017, the company was also named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last eleven years of rankings.

Total investment to open a MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes restaurant ranges from $397,750 to $559,400, including a $35,000 franchise fee. Area development agreements are available in several markets across the U.S. for investors interested in opening at least three MOOYAH locations.

For more information on the growing brand, connect with MOOYAH on Facebook at the MOOYAH Burgers & Fries Fan page, follow MOOYAH on Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

For franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.mooyahfranchise.com.

