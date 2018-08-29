Contemporary Japanese restaurant Inko Nito opens second location in Beverly Grove

Contemporary Japanese restaurant Inko Nito, which opened in the Arts District in 2017, is coming to Beverly Grove.

The second location opens Saturday on a bustling section of West 3rd Street, on the same block as Joan’s on Third and Son of a Gun.

The original downtown location will remain, but an Inko Nito spokesman said the new Beverly Grove space will be the flagship, with an expanded menu and, eventually, lunch and brunch hours.

The Japanese-inspired concept is known for its unconventional robatayaki and shared plates. The heart of the new restaurant, which can seat 130, is a central robata grill surrounded by counter seating.

Many of the restaurant’s menu items integrate ingredients cooked over the open binchotan charcoal grill, such as beef cheek with spicy Korean miso, picked daikon and butter lettuce; yellowtail collar with brown butter, ponzu and lemon; and cauliﬂower with garlic-soy aioli and Parmesan panko.

There’s also a selection of “nigaki,” the restaurant’s interpretation of classic nigiri and maki rolls.

The beverage program is inﬂuenced by Japanese bar culture. Guests will be able to choose from locally crafted spirits, beer, sake, wine and cocktails. A secluded bar pod will highlight hard-to-ﬁnd Japanese whiskeys.

Inko Nito was designed by local firm Studio Mai; the industrial space features exposed beams, natural wood, concrete accents and greenery. It is backed by the London-based restaurant group Zuma.

8338 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (310) 439-3076, www.inkonitorestaurant.com.

