With ‘contagious’ energy and clothing brand, former Mount Carmel star Terry Nolan Jr. making mark at Bradley

February 10, 2021
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Glenn Graham
Evan Temchin

It’s during the toughest times that the former Mount Carmel star leans on his Baltimore roots.