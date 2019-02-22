Consumers Have Spoken: Shoney’s Solidifies itself in American Culture, 71 Years Running and Moving Forward with a Head of Steam as One of America’s Favorite Chains in the Family Dining Category

Restaurant Business ‘What Consumers Want Now’ Honor, the Latest in a Decades-Long String of Category Leadership for the Iconic Brand

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Shoney’s, the iconic, All-American restaurant brand, world-renowned for freshly-prepared, high-quality food at a great value with friendly service and America’s Dinner Table for 71 years is still collecting accolades and recently was recognized by consumers as one of America’s Favorite Chains in the family-dining category, based on a Restaurant Business poll.

“Hey, we’re just getting started and we so appreciate America’s love, support and confidence,” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “I bought an American treasure with an incredible past and even better-looking future. We are here to stay and we vow to get better each and every day.”

In addition to its most recent honor, Shoney’s was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the 2016 Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News, placing #6 overall. In the survey, Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

About Shoney’s

