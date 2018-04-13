Consolidated Concepts hosts hot growth concept execs at RLC Breakout Session

Session to focus on cost reduction strategies for revenue

Waltham, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Consolidated Concepts is hosting a breakout session during this year’s Restaurant Leadership Conference (RLC) that includes executive speakers from the industry’s hottest concepts. This year’s RLC is being held April 15-18 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The session, Lean & Mean: Run Your Restaurant for Explosive Growth, will be held April 17 from 12:45 pm. – 1:30 p.m. in the Grand Sonoran E ballroom and features panelists Jason Morgan from Bellagreen and Original ChopShop, JJ Pledger of Twisted Root, Michael Haith of Teriyaki Madness, and JB Edwards of Abacus. It also includes Consolidated Concepts and Dining Alliance founder John Davie as moderator.

“We chose these speakers because they represent the hottest concepts in the industry right now,” Davie said. “Each of these operators have proven track records for growth success and have well-positioned their concepts for national development. We look forward to hosting this panel conversation and believe attendees will walk away with growth tactics they can quickly and easily implement.”

The conversation will focus on the current strategies successful multi-unit operators are using to minimize costs and maximize revenue. In addition, attendees will be given a list of the top three crucial technology tools that operators can use to help guide organizational structure. Specific areas of discussion include staffing, procurement, menus, pricing, marketing, and capital/financing.

Both Bellagreen and Teriyaki Madness have been named to national lists as hot concepts for growth. In March, QSR Magazine named Bellagreen a 2018 Top 40 Under 40 fast casual restaurant. In April, QSR Magazine also named Teriyaki Madness one of the 11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness.

