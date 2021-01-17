  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Conservative Joe Ricketts, Cubs family patriarch who closed DNAinfo after union vote, to launch Omaha-based ‘unbiased’ news site

January 17, 2021 | 2:29pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff

Ricketts said Straight Arrow News will not involve other members of his family.