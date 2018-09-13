Connie's Chicken & Waffles on the fall menu at The Watergate Hotel

Connie’s Chicken & Waffles is one of four restaurants chosen to be part of The Watergate Hotel’s new fall pop-up menu.

The Baltimore eatery — with locations downtown and at Lexington Market — will provide Baltimore’s Red Velvet Chicken & Waffles. The other offerings are from restaurants in Miami (the egg sandwich from Blue Collar Restaurant); Austin (Texas Toast from Paperboy); and Chicago (Ricotta Beignets from Dusek’s Board & Beer.)

The new menu items will be sold at the Washington hotel’s restaurant, Kingbird, starting Sept. 27 and will be offered throughout the fall.

“With the launch of this limited-time initiative, we are adding exclusive items to the Watergate Hotel’s breakfast menu to highlight some of the country’s best breakfast hotspots,” Noah Poses, chef de cuisine of The Watergate Hotel, said in a statement. “We found unique restaurants across the U.S. and had them choose their most well-known dishes to add versatility to our new menu and establish the hotel as the ultimate breakfast in town.”

Shawn Parker, co-owner of Connie’s Chicken & Waffles with his business partner and brother Chari Parker, said he was excited and honored to be included on the menu.

“It’s our second best seller and second item we ever created,” he explained. “Being relatively new [his restaurant opened in 2016], and considering all the history around the Watergate, it feels excellent.”

Parker said the hotel reached out to him about being featured on the menu.

“Based on our reviews and what they heard about us, they thought it would be nice to include us,” he said.

