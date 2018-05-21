Connecticut's 2018 Farm-To-Table Dinners From June To September

Dine outdoors in peaceful alfresco settings across the state this summer, with farm dinner schedules presented by several restaurant groups and organizations. Connecticut's talented chefs design menus around fresh seasonal ingredients, incorporating local fruits and vegetables, meats, seafood, cheese and other artisanal products for a true farm-to-table experience.

Billy Grant’s summer farm dinner series features three Friday events at Rose’s Berry Farm in South Glastonbury on June 22, Aug. 17 and Sept. 14. Dinners feature five courses of locally inspired cuisine, with passed appetizers, wine, beer and cocktails. Events are $125. Email michelle@billygrant.com for reservations.

DORO Restaurant Group hosts its 2018 farm dinner schedule at Sub Edge Farm in Farmington. The events begin June 21, featuring the cuisine of Zohara, followed by a Bastille Day festival hosted by Avert Brasserie July 14; an Artisanal Burger Company dinner Aug. 2, a Treva dinner Sept. 7, a farm festival Sept. 8 and an Avert Brasserie dinner Oct. 4. Tickets range from $45 to $99. dororg.com.

Max Chef to Farm has announced its 2018 season schedule, starting June 17 with the 5th annual Father’s Day Lobsterfest at Simsbury’s Rosedale Farms and Vineyards. Other events at Rosedale include a corn and tapas-themed dinner July 13, Savoy Road Show with pizza and beer July 15, “dinner and a movie” with a screening of “Sideways” on July 27 and “Chef” July 28; an oyster festival on Aug. 5, a BBQ, bluegrass and brews dinner Aug. 9; a gluten-free dinner Aug. 24, a grape-stomping festival Aug. 26 and a tomato-themed dinner Aug. 30. A “chef to brewery” event at an as-yet-unveiled destination is July 18, and other dinners are scheduled at Heirloom Market at Comstock Ferre and Crystal Ridge Winery in September and October. Tickets are $59 to $125. maxcheftofarm.com.

Dinners at the Farm’s 2018 events will be held at Madison's Barberry Hill Farm and East Lyme's White Gate Farm. White Gate hosts four dinners from Aug. 1 to 4 and Barberry Hill hosts four dinners from Aug. 8 to 11. Menus, inspired by the availability and freshness of ingredients, are designed just prior to the event. Wine and beer are included with the meal. Tickets range from $125 to $150. dinnersatthefarm.com.

Oyster Club of Mystic hosts a schedule of dinners through its partner farm, Stone Acres in Stonington. A June 15 Viking fire dinner kicks off the Viking Days celebration at Mystic Seaport, with a multicourse Viking meal cooked over an open fire. A July 13 dinner “Art of the Farm Cocktail” event features farm-based summer drinks paired with bites, and an Aug. 26 “Heirloom Tomato Jamboree” event features the best of seasonal tomatoes, eaten raw, cooked and cured alongside veggie, meat and fish courses. All dinners are served with drink pairings. Tickets go on sale May 25. oysterclubct.com.

Killam and Bassette Farmstead in South Glastonbury hosts two Fresh from the Farm Dinners this season. July 15's Harvest Farm Dinner event features a meal prepared with Killam and Bassette products, hayrides, wine tasting and live music, as does the farmstead's annual pig roast on Sept. 15. Tickets are $75 for each event; all proceeds will go to the Judy Lynch Memorial Scholarship Fund (in honor of Chris Bassette's mother) which benefits Glastonbury High School students. kandbfarmstead.com/farm-to-table-dinners.

The annual Friends of Boulder Knoll Farm to Table Dinner returns Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Boulder Knoll Community Farm in Cheshire. The event is a fundraiser for the community farm, which provides environmental education and donates food to the Connecticut Food Bank. The family-style meal is prepared with farm ingredients by chef Jason Sobocinski of New Haven's Caseus Fromagerie & Bistro, and served on a bluff overlooking the farm. The evening includes beer from Black Hog Brewing Company, wine pairings, live music, and a silent auction. Tickets are $110 before July 16 and $125 after. friendsofboulderknoll.com/dinner.

Outstanding in the Field, a tour of seasonal farm dinners, stops at The Hickories in Ridgefield for two events on Sept. 12 and 13. Brian Lewis of The Cottage and OKO in Westport is the guest chef on Sept. 12, followed by Jeff Taibe of Taproot in Bethel on Sept. 13. The family-style dinners include wine pairings. Tickets are $255. outstandinginthefield.com/east-coast-events.

Field House Farm in Madison hosts year-round farm dinners with visiting chefs, featuring tours of the farm and wine pairings with each course. Dinners are scheduled on a monthly basis and are announced on the farm's website; a recent event included chef Jesse Powers of ON20 in Hartford. Cost is $120. Details: 203-779-9187, fieldhousefarm.net.