October 30, 2020 | 5:22pmFrom www.courant.com
Connecticut State Police union lambastes Gov. Ned Lamont over police accountability bill, spikes in gun violence
The letter follows in the footsteps of several local police department unions, including Hartford, and lawmakers like state Sen. Len Fasano who also have laid the blame for increased violence at the feet of the governor and the new accountability law, although police data show gun violence was increasing before the bill was passed at the end of July.