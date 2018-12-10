Connecticut restaurants toast the New Year with champagne, parties and specials

Pop the champagne and end 2018 on a high note with a lavish meal and a little revelry. Dinner listings are for the evening of Dec. 31 unless otherwise noted.

Foxwoods Resort Casino restaurants offer New Year’s specials, including a $48 fixed-price menu at Golden Dragon (with entree of ginger scallion jumbo shrimp); a 60-ounce Japanese Wagyu filet mignon at VUE 24 and prime rib, steaks, crab legs and more at Veranda Buffet. foxwoods.com/dining.

Mohegan Sun's restaurants offer New Year's dining specials, including a three-course meal for $150 at Bobby Flay’s Bar Americain (main course of two 6 ounce filet mignons and a lobster split for two) and an 18-ounce bone-in ribeye with butter-poached Alaskan king crab at Todd English’s Tuscany ($75.) Jasper White's Summer Shack offers a 1 1/2 pound lobster stuffed with crab and a $180 "Baller" raw bar special with oysters, clams, cocktail shrimp, tuna sashimi, lobster, Alaskan king crab legs and a bottle of prosecco. mohegansun.com.

MGM Springfield’s Cal Mare restaurant offers a $95 four-course prix-fixe menu with entree selections of zampone, veal porterhouse, grilled whole branzino or brick-pressed chicken. A specialty menu is also available at Chandler Steakhouse, with A5-grade ribeye and roasted Maine lobster “pot pie.”

The evening also features a “First Night at the Armory” black-tie gala at 9 p.m. with live music, open bar, hors d’oeuvres and food stations (tickets are $200) and a “Vintage New Year’s Eve” event at 10 p.m. at Commonwealth Bar & Lounge, with passed hors d’oeuvres, DJ music and a complimentary four-hour premium bar menu. Tickets are $150; special table packages start at $1,500. mgmspringfield.com.

City Steam, 942 Main St., Hartford, opens at 4 p.m. and hosts comedy shows at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. with comedians Dan Crohn and Claudia Stavola. Admission is $30, including complimentary champagne toast. The menu features assorted a la carte specials, including flatiron steak with Cajun butter, grilled asparagus and mac and cheese waffle; coconut curry salmon and roasted acorn squash filled with roasted vegetables on a bed of ancient grain and nut salad. Entrees are priced at $15 to $30. Live music featuring The Get Up starts at 9:30 in the bar. 860-525-1600, citysteam.biz.

Trattoria Toscana, 706 Hartford Road, Manchester, serves dinner starting at 4 p.m. featuring specials like lobster fra diavolo, surf and turf with crab cake and center cut petite filet, porchetta and seared sea scallops. Entrees are $28 to $42. Complimentary champagne toast with dessert. 860-783-5888, trattoriatoscanact.com.

ON20, 400 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, hosts two New Year's Eve seatings: the first, at 5 p.m., features a five-course menu for $115 per person with beverage pairing (inclusive of tax and gratuity). The second seating, at 9 p.m., is a seven-course tasting menu at $145 per person with with beverage pairing (inclusive of tax and gratuity). Menu will include luxury items like caviar, foie gras and truffles. 860-722-5510, ontwenty.com.

Artisan Restaurant, 1 Memorial Road, West Hartford, offers two New Year’s Eve options. The first, starting at 5 p.m., is a three-course prix-fixe for $65 and the second, starting at 8:30 p.m., offers four courses with a champagne toast for $125. The later seating also features music and dancing. 860-937-2525, artisanwesthartford.com.

The Irons at the Hilton Mystic offers New Year’s specials like lamb chops, seared duck breast, sea bass and 16-ounce bone-in NY strip ($35 to $50.) A New Year’s bash kicks off at 9 p.m. with a Wicked Peach concert, featuring midnight champagne toast and breakfast buffet at 1 a.m. Cost is $20 until Dec. 24; $25 after. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Mattabesett Canoe Club, 80 Harbor Dr., Middletown, hosts a New Year's Eve cocktail party on its second floor overlooking the Connecticut River, starting at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $50 plus tax/gratuity. Hors d'oeuvres include tuna crudo, tenderloin crostini, potato pierogi, a selection of flatbreads, lobster mac and cheese balls and more. Music by Mixed Signals Band. Parties of 30 to 50 have the option to reserve the private mezzanine; fireplace seating is available for party of 15. The first floor pub features music by DJ Hybrid, champagne toast and party favors; cover is $10. 860-347-9999, canoeclubmiddletown.com.

Tavern at Keney Park, 171 Windsor Ave., Windsor, is open 3 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 for an afternoon happy hour, featuring an all-you-can-eat munchie buffet with wings, macaroni and cheese, fries, Cajun onion rings, pulled pork sliders and tavern beer bread. Buy one beer, get one free. Cost is $10 per person. 860-757-0658, tavernkp.com.

River, 100 Great Meadow Road, Wethersfield, offers a four-course prix-fixe menu with seatings at 5 p.m. ($65 a person) and a five-course prix-fixe menu with seatings at 8 p.m. ($95 a person) with entree selections like NY strip steak, crab-stuffed colossal shrimp and pan-seared black cod. River also hosts a cocktail party ($35 a person) in its atrium space starting at 9 p.m., with passed hors d’oeuvres and live music by Eight to the Bar. (Guests at the later dinner seating also have access to the cocktail party.) 860-257-3344, riverontheriver.com.

Mill on the River, 989 Ellington Road, South Windsor, hosts a gala event starting at 8 p.m., with premium open bar, hors d’oeuvres including raw bar, a three-course dinner with main course of filet mignon and lobster tail, dancing and festivities. Cost is $99.99 plus tax and gratuity; non-refundable reservations by credit card. (The restaurant offers a three-course prix-fixe menu separate from the gala, from 5 to 10 p.m.) 860-289-7929, themillontheriver.com/new-years-eve-gala.

Bear’s Smokehouse at the Stack, 470 James St., New Haven, will be open until 1 a.m. offering beer, wine and cocktail specials along with live music. Beginning at 6 p.m, parties of 6 or more can reserve a BBQ Stack Tower, featuring three tiers of smoked wings, moink balls, chicken sliders, chopped meat sliders, 1 1/2 lbs of beer brats with mustard and pickles, a brisket fat Bavarian soft pretzel and pile of hand-cut BBQ-dusted fries ($140 not including tax or gratuity). In addition to the meat tower, parties will have a reserved table for the evening, a bubbly toast and party decorations. 203-350-9060, bearsbbq.com.

Market Grille, 110 Buckland Hills Drive, Manchester, offers a prix-fixe menu for $41.95 (with entree choices like filet mignon, lobster scampi and prime rib) and also hosts a private party starting at 8 p.m., with premium open bar, hors d’oeuvres, raw bar, three-course dinner, music and dancing. Cost is $97.95 a person. 860-644-1011, marketgrillct.com/new-years-eve-at-market-grille.

Republic at the Linden, 10 Capitol Ave., Hartford, offers its regular dinner menu with holiday specials. A New Year’s bash kicks off at 8:30 p.m. with two floors of music, featuring POSSM and One Time Weekend, and free dessert bar, holiday drink specials and complimentary champagne toast. No cover charge. 860-310-3269, republicct.com.

Millwright's, 77 West St., Simsbury, hosts two dinner seatings: the first, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. features a four-course menu for $94 a person and the second, served from 7 to 10 p.m., features a six-course menu for $124 a person. Dishes include quail with foie gras stuffing, beef tenderloin "rossini," tuna tartare, roast cauliflower, Guinea hen and scallops with parsnip puree and roast winter squash. 860-651-5500, millwrightsrestaurant.com.

Porrón & Piña at the Goodwin Hotel, 1 Haynes St., Hartford, offers a special tapas dinner for $65 per person, and guests who book reservations will receive a promo code for a $169 hotel room rate. 860-904-2101, porronandpina.com.

Bobby V's, 11 Schoephoester Road, Windsor Locks, hosts dinner before its 10 p.m. comedy show with performers Preston Simpson, Billy Winn and Tom Anzalone. Doors open at 9 p.m. Two packages are available: a $50 offer including ticket to the show, party favors, champagne toast and post-show party with dessert table; or the dinner and show package for $88, which also includes a four-course meal. (Dinner reservations start at 7:30 p.m.) 860-627-5808, bobbyvsrestaurant.com.

Sheraton Hartford Hotel at Bradley International Airport, 1 Bradley International Airport, Windsor Locks, offers a New Year's Eve package with an ‘80s-themed celebration. The overnight package includes overnight accommodations for two, early check-in, full open bar, food stations and passed hors d’oeuvres, buffet dinner featuring an ‘80’s candy dessert bar, live music and DJ entertainment live broadcast of NYE countdown from Times Square, champagne toast at midnight, late night snack, New Year’s Day brunch, and late check-out. Cost is $425 per couple (including tax and gratuity). Cocktails start at 6 p.m., with dinner and dancing from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For details or to make a reservation, contact Catalina Huggins at 860-386-7891 or chuggins@sheratonbradley.com.

Courtyard Cromwell, 4 Sebethe Drive, Cromwell, hosts a New Year’s at Tiffany’s 2019 Diamond Ball. Package includes deluxe accommodations for two, early check-in on New Year’s Eve, stationary and passed hors d’oeuvres, dinner buffet with desserts, five-hour open bar, DJ, Hollywood "selfie" booth, hats, noisemakers, Tiffany decor, live broadcast of NYE countdown from Times Square, champagne toast at midnight, breakfast buffet on New Year's Day, and late check-out. Registration for the event begins at 7:30 p.m.; the party runs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Package cost is $389 (plus tax). Hollywood formal attire is encouraged (but not required.) 860-894-5008, courtyardcromwell.com/nye.

Angelico's Lake House, 81 N. Main St., East Hampton, hosts dinner with seatings at 5 and 8 p.m., featuring entree specials ($23 to $27) like smoked bourbon short rib, filet mignon, pan-seared scallops, seafood fra diavolo and steak frites. The evening's entertainment features live music by Goza. Call early to reserve a ride on the Tiki Taxi, a free shuttle service, which travels within a 10-mile radius of the restaurant.860-267-1276, angelicoslakehouse.com.

Metro Bis, 731 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, offers New Year's Eve to-go meals, with items like beef tenderloin, lobster bisque, crab cakes, whipped potatoes and vegetable sides. Orders must be placed by Dec. 28 to be picked up between 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 31. 860-651-7417, metrobis.com.

Griswold Inn, 36 Main St., Essex, hosts a celebration with a three-course prix-fixe menu for $60, followed by live music by the Dizzy River Band from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Entree choices include grilled filet of beef, seared Atlantic salmon, prime rib and roasted duck, and a vegetarian option is also available. Dinner seatings begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Griswold Inn's traditional "Hunt" buffet-style breakfast will be served Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with breakfast and lunch options including made-to-order omelet and waffle stations. Cost is $34 for adults, $17 for children 7-12, free for kids 6 and under. 860-767-1776, griswoldinn.com.

Avon Old Farms Inn, 279 Avon Mountain Road, Avon, hosts a New Year’s prix-fixe dinner starting at 4 p.m., with entree choices of baked stuffed shrimp, sweet and spicy ribeye, holiday roasted pork, roasted chicken or wild mushroom ravioli. Cost is $59.95 plus tax and gratuity. Champagne toast at midnight. An overnight package, including accommodations, dinner and brunch, is available for $465 per couple. 860-677-1651, avonoldfarmshotel.com.

Fire at the Ridge, 99 Powder Hill Road, Middlefield serves New Year’s Eve dinner from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with a four-course prix-fixe meal, a DJ, dancing, champagne toast and late night snack. Entree choices include filet Oscar, pan-seared halibut, roasted bone-in chicken breast or barley and farro bowl with falafel. Cash bar. Cost is $59 plus tax and gratuity. 860-852-5444. fireattheridge.com.

Avert Brasserie, 35 Lasalle Road, West Hartford, serves a prix-fixe menu for $69. Entree options include beef Wellington, roasted Chilean sea bass, sea scallops, roasted duck breast and braised beef short rib bourguignon. Supplements ($15) include foie gras and shaved winter truffles. Complimentary champagne toast. 860-904-6240, avertbrasserie.com.

Treva, 980 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, serves a prix-fixe menu for $69. Entree options include arugula pappardelle, ribeye, veal tenderloin, Colorado lamb rack, salmon and Alaskan black cod. Complimentary champagne toast. Supplements ($15) include foie gras and shaved winter truffles. 860-232-0407, trevact.com.

Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen, 991 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, offers a New Year’s Meshta dinner for two for $120, with courses like braised lamb shank, red snapper, scallops and chicken tagine. Meshtas are accompanied by two glasses of prosecco. 860-955-0300, zoharact.com.

Artisanal Burger Company, 1436 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester, offers a $40 meal special, with a shrimp and cheddar grits appetizer and entree of braised beef short ribs with truffle parsnip puree and root vegetables. Meals come with choice of a glass of prosecco or draft of CT Valley Brewing’s Trailblazer IPA. 860-644-0046, artisanalburgercompany.com.

Infinity Hall’s Norfolk location offers a three-course prix-fixe menu for $65 in its bistro. NRBQ performs, with doors opening at 8 p.m. A "dinner and show" mezzanine package for $125 includes mezzanine ticket, three-course dinner, champagne toast, gratuity, taxes and fees (alcohol and drinks not included.) Hartford’s bistro offers entrees like applewood bacon-wrapped filet mignon, pan-roasted sea bass, center-cut pork chop and ricotta and sweet potato cannelloni ($24 to $30) and doors open at 8:30 p.m. for a performance by headliner Felix Cavaliere's Rascals. infinityhall.com.

Peppercorn's Grill, 357 Main St., Hartford, serves a 5-course prix-fixe menu with two dinner seatings. The earlier time frame, with seating starting at 5 p.m., is $65; the second, starting at 7:45 p.m., is $85 and includes champagne toast, live music and entertainment. Entree choices include grilled veal chop, char-grilled filet mignon and pan-roasted lobster tails with sea bass. Items are also available a la carte. 860-547-1714, peppercornsgrill.com.

Saybrook Point Inn, 2 Bridge St., Old Saybrook, hosts its annual New Year's Eve gala at 7:30 p.m., with raw bar, passed appetizers, attended specialty stations, tableside desserts, premium open bar and champagne toast. Music by The Cartells. Tickets are $149.95.

Saybrook also hosts a New Year's Day buffet brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $49.95 for adults, $27.95 for children 5 to 12; children under 5 are free. saybrook.com.

Water's Edge Resort & Spa, 1525 Boston Post Road, Westbrook, offers dinner, dancing and overnight options. Early dinner seatings are available at 5 and 5:30 p.m., with a four-course menu and champagne toast priced at $59 per person (children under 12 are $29) plus tax and gratuity.

A New Year's dinner and party package, at $149 a person plus tax and gratuity, includes passed hors d'oeuvres, premium open bar, a four-course dinner, live entertainment, dancing, and champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. Festivities start at 7 p.m.

New Year's overnight packages include accommodations, dinner and dance party, brunch and discounts on select spa services. 800-222-5901 or 860-399-5901; watersedgeresortandspa.com.

Baci Grill, 134 Berlin Road, Cromwell, offers a $65 prix-fixe menu with courses like grilled halibut, filet mignon, grilled salmon, shrimp and spinach and goat cheese ravioli and pork tenderloin. Split of prosecco included. The full dinner menu is also available. Kids under 12 eat free from the children’s menu from 4:30 to 6 p.m. 860-613-2224, bacigrill.com.

Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill, 100 S. Water St., New Haven, hosts a “dress to impress” masquerade ball beginning at 10 p.m., including live music, half-price selected bottles of sparkling wine and champagne; cocktail, wine and beer specials and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. The kitchen will stay open until midnight, offering the restaurant’s full a la carte menu, and raw bar specials will run until 1 a.m. 203-787-3466, shellandbones.com

These restaurants are also open on New Year’s Eve, many offering assorted holiday specials:

Bistro V, Greenwich; Carbone’s Kitchen, Bloomfield; Carbone’s Ristorante, Hartford; Carbone’s Prime, Rocky Hill; Costa del Sol, Hartford; Firebox, Hartford; Guilford Mooring in Guilford; all Max Restaurant Group restaurants in Connecticut; The Cottage, Westport; OKO, Westport; The Cook and the Bear, West Hartford; Tuscany Grill, Middletown; Arugula, West Hartford; Republic, Bloomfield; Geronimo, Fairfield and New Haven; Abigail’s, Simsbury.

