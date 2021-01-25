Peter Marteka/Hartford Courant
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Connecticut forecast: Hartford will get a few inches of snow Tuesday, Wednesday

January 25, 2021
From www.courant.com
By
Christine Dempsey
Peter Marteka/Hartford Courant

Connecticut is going to get some snow Tuesday and Wednesday, but not a lot.