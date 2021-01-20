Kevin Tanaka / Pioneer Press
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Connecticut forecast: Hartford might see snow Wednesday

January 20, 2021 | 7:40am
From www.courant.com
By
Kevin Tanaka / Pioneer Press

There’s a chance of snow today in the Hartford area, but don’t expect a lot of it.