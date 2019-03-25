Connecticut Favorite, Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza, Expands Across the Sound to Long Island

Stamford Chain Signs First Out-of-State Franchise

Stamford, CT (RestaurantNews.com) Riko’s® Thin Crust Pizza, the Connecticut-based chain that has defined thin crust pizza in Fairfield County for almost 10 years, has signed its first franchise with 19 Doughballs, Inc. to open a Riko’s® full service restaurant location on Long Island in 2019. Riko’s® founders, Rico Imbrogno and Luigi Cardillo, believe that the speed in which the deal was signed, and the caliber and experience of the franchisees speaks to the appeal of the Riko’s® concept to consumers and the validity of Riko’s® turnkey system for franchisees.

“We are thrilled to welcome 19 Doughballs, Inc. and its partners to the Riko’s® family,” says namesake Rico Imbrogno. “The three franchise partners are all thin crust pizza lovers who relate to our simple, fresh and family approach, and savvy business people.” Their backgrounds include experience at Panera Bread®, Quiznos® and Marriott International®. To attract such experienced and operationally focused individuals is a true endorsement of the strength of the Riko’s® brand and the success of our system.”

19 Doughballs, Inc. partner, Frank Sciremammano, agrees. “Riko’s® is a Connecticut institution based on a simple formula: fresh food and time honored recipes, rustic décor and attentive service, and affordable prices with a neighborhood feel.” “We looked at hundreds of concepts and kept coming back to Riko’s® consistent quality of product and welcoming and superior service.” Sciremammano adds, “Riko’s® Long Island will replicate those great qualities, down to the well-known black and white ancestral photos that adorn the walls.” Riko’s® encourages each franchisee to use their own old family photos to underscore their roots and graphically call attention to the heritage that serves as the basis for Riko’s® menu and décor.

Long Island Makes Four

A staple for generations of pizza lovers in Fairfield County, CT, Riko’s® began with a single location in 2011 on Selleck Street in Stamford. That establishment, famed for its thin crust, hot oil pizza, quickly expanded from a takeout and delivery eatery into an 80-seat full service dining spot. A second location with a full bar area was added in 2016 on Hope Street in Stamford. A third Fairfield County take out/delivery, dine-in fast casual restaurant location opened in 2018 on Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk, CT. Each offers a complete menu of high quality thin crust pizzas, salads, chicken wings. The new Long Island location will be the fourth Riko’s® branded restaurant in the Northeast.

Additional Riko’s® Thin Crust Pizza franchises are available. Franchise industry expert, Gary Occhiogrosso, founder of Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC, plans to expand the turnkey Riko’s® Thin Crust Pizza casual QSR (quick service restaurant) and full-service restaurant business model from 4 locations in 2019 to 15 locations by 2021. For more information on franchising please contact Mr. Occhiogrosso at Franchise Growth Solutions, 917.991.2465 or via email at info@frangrow.com

About Riko’s® Thin Crust Pizza

Riko’s® Pizza is a thin crust pizzeria located in Fairfield County, CT. Riko’s® strives to serve the highest quality thin crust pizza with a complement of salads, wings and other menu items, using quality ingredients. Riko’s® Pizza’s goal is to enrich the lives of our guests, our employees and community. We achieve this through superior quality food, treating our employees and customers like family. We take an active role in our community supporting philanthropic endeavors.

About Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC



Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC is a strategic planning, franchise development and sales organization offering franchise sales, brand concept and development, strategic planning, real estate and architectural development, vendor management, lead generation, and advertising, marketing and PR including social media. Franchise Growth Solutions’ proven “Coach, Mentor & Grow®” system puts both franchisors and potential franchisees on the fast track to growth. Membership in Franchise Growth Solutions’ client portfolio is by recommendation only.

