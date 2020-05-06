Connect with a group philanthropic project

With social gatherings largely at a standstill, many people feel they have stretched virtual entertaining ideas to the limit. While technology has helped foster connection, is there a way to band together after the Zoom or FaceTime meetup ends? There is! Even more stretched to the limit than remote entertaining possibilities are the pocketbooks and resources of nonprofits and charitable entities.

If you and your friend group are seeking new ways to connect, keep busy and make a difference, consider exploring a collective philanthropic project.

One of the best ways to choose a philanthropic group project is to identify a need not being fulfilled within your own community. That's exactly what Nurse Joyce Fulton decided to do in her San Diego stomping grounds.

"When I became aware of the crisis hitting our country in mid-March, I began seeing posts from other nurses commenting that their hospitals were running out of masks and they were being asked to wear the same mask all day, or all week," Fulton said. "I had tried to purchase masks and there were none."

This prompted Fulton to reach out for help to a group of 30 people from her church, Rock Church, as well as to The Doll Ministry, a volunteer group that sews dolls for children transitioned from their homes for help. Her idea: a group effort to sew and distribute masks for nurses in need.

"It didn't take long to find a tutorial on YouTube and get started," Fulton said. "I realized doing something was so great for me and thought, 'I bet some of the other ladies from church would like to participate!'"

And they did. The result of the group project has yielded 2,400 sewn face masks to date.

Of the masks produced, 2,146 have been distributed - and not only to nurses. Masks have also been donated to assisted living facilities, retirement centers, San Diego probation officers, juvenile hall officers, children in juvenile facilities and more.

Like Fulton, husband-and-wife team Vera and Sam Cheadle of Cosa Buena (lacosabuena.com), an organization that encourages the preservation of tradition, culture and art in regions of Mexico, saw a clear need emerging within their community.

"My husband and I are building portable hands-free devices for hand-washing that are specially designed for rural areas where there is no running water," Cheadle said. "The stations are operated by a foot lever and thus reduce the chance for the transmission of COVID-19, as the user only touches a bar of soap suspended by a string."

The stations can be made with locally sourced materials at virtually no cost. The basic set of required materials includes several sticks or pieces of wood, string, soap and a container for the water.

"They do not require running water, just clean water, which is crucial here in Mexico, as 30% of the population does not have access to clean running water.

We've been told that washing our hands is essential to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19," Cheadle said, "but what does that mean for those who do not have access to clean, running water?"

Together, the Cheadles reached out to neighbors who collectively gathered old detergent bottles, wood and other supplies to create the devices.

"The community responded wonderfully and we were asked to start building them for all the markets in Oaxaca and nearby villages," Cheadle said.

The examples of philanthropic leadership demonstrated by the Cheadles and Fulton demonstrate what can be done with a relatively small group of people working together (albeit physically) apart while making a large philanthropic and community impact.

If you are looking for more ideas on how you, your family and social groups can come together for a charitable project, consider the following:

Set up a delivery system

Since volunteering in person is currently a difficult endeavor for many organizations due to social-distancing and quarantine mandates, volunteering through a delivery system is a much-needed alternative. Reach out to community assisted-living facilities, hospitals, homeless shelters and other organizations to see if you and your friend group can set up a delivery system to those in need of food, supplies, etc.

Create communication connections

Help local nonprofits by seeing if your group can volunteer as remote call-center hotline operators. Or call upon the individual strengths of your friends and family and play matchmaker to the needs of local charities - you may know a writer in your circle able to help with grant writing, or a marketing and events planner able to create a virtual silent auction to earn funds for a nonprofit.

Honor creative callings

Again, calling upon the strengths of your friends is a great way to give back to your community. Although perhaps not needed, crafts and small handmade gifts by mom groups and their children - like cards or sewing projects - can be a cheerful remedy for any quarantined people in hospitals, retirement homes or even military installations.

A simple Google search for "charities in need of COVID-19 help" will help point you in the direction of multiple ways you and your family and friends can help unite to make a difference, and in doing so, fill your cup too.