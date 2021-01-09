Jeff Hampton
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Confederate monument in Elizabeth City needs to go, but has no takers

January 9, 2021 | 12:23pm
From www.dailypress.com
By
Jeff Hampton
Jeff Hampton

Pasquotank County will move pay for its removal at a cost of about $28,000. So, there are no takers.