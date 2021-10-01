Complete Your Holiday’s with Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

New Offering in 2021 ~ Garlic Peppercorn Prime Rib, Bourbon Pecan Pie and Ala Carte Mac n’ Cheese

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is helping families across the country by handling the cooking this holiday season. Enjoy two Texas sized meals that will feed 10-12 people. The World’s largest barbecue chain is giving fans even more reasons to place orders early with new offerings including Garlic Peppercorn Prime Rib, Bourbon Pecan Pie and a favorite- Ala Carte Mac n’ Cheese. An additional incentive is to order between October 1st and November 15th for a free pumpkin pie (Complete Feast only).

Barbecue Fans can choose between two packages, The Complete Feast or Dinner Feast. They select the type of meat, receive sides, gravy buttery rolls and dessert.

Each meal is prepared so all you have to do is heat and eat. Keep it simple. Spend more quality time with your family, keeping everyone out of the kitchen and around the table. “The holidays are for making memories, sharing stories and spending quality time together so leave the cooking to us” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

The Complete Feast (Serves 10 – 12) includes:

A choice of Spiral Cut Ham, Smoked Turkey, Cajun Fried Turkey, Peppercorn Garlic or Traditional Prime Rib

Cornbread Dressing

Gravy

Baked Potato Casserole

Green Beans with Bacon

12 Buttery Rolls

The second option is: Dinner Feast (Serves 8 – 10) includes:

A choice of Spiral Cut Ham, Smoked Turkey, Cajun Fried Turkey, Peppercorn Garlic or Traditional Prime Rib

Cornbread Dressing

Gravy

12 Buttery Rolls

This year barbecue fans can also take advantage of ordering a ready to eat holiday edition Big Yellow Box.

