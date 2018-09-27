Como Takes Off the Marketing Pain from Restaurants – Winning Customers Back Will Take Just a Few Clicks

The new POS-integrated tool enables businesses to invest efforts around customer loyalty without having a drain on their resources

Fort Lee, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) With fierce competition surrounding brick-and-mortar businesses, Como (www.como.com) has come to the rescue with a tool that makes it easy to launch goal-driven marketing campaigns that increase customer engagement and loyalty in under five minutes.

The new Goal Wizard is available as part of Como’s flagship end-to-end customer engagement solution – Como Sense – and is designed for hospitality chains that struggle to free up the time for initiatives that can push their business forward.

Every hour is precious to any restaurant, where operational, staffing, inventory and franchisee management will often take priority. Goal Wizard enables these businesses to invest in efforts around customer retention and engagement without this having a drain on their resources.

Promote Under-Performing Locations With A Few Clicks

Como is close to the issues surrounding brick-and-mortar businesses through its work with brands such as Burger King, Quiznos’ and Carl’s Jr.. Its solutions are fully-integrated with leading point of sale (POS) systems like NCR, MICROS, Revel Systems, PixelPoint and MobileBytes, allowing for easy implementation.

Thanks to Goal Wizard’s availability on Como Sense, each business can launch goal-driven campaigns to increase customer engagement and loyalty among specific audience segments.

The all-new feature allows businesses to select a desired goal– i.e. to drive spend, increase visits, promote under-performing locations or engage lapsed customers – and launch a highly targeted campaign within the space of a few clicks.

By analyzing what works best for its clients, Como enables the launching of campaigns with more than 30 different targeting options while boasting features like smart triggers, personalized benefits, multi-channel communications and more.

Speaking on the launch of Goal Wizard, Yair Holtzer, President of Como America, remarked on the need to help businesses drive customer visits and spend while saving them precious time and making their campaigns more successful.

“Today, we’re officially launching our new Campaign Center that includes the Goal Wizard. It’s here that businesses can promote specific items from the menu, boost registration for their loyalty program or re-engage lapsed customers.

“We always tell our clients that they must be data-driven and use customer data to fuel their growth. With that in mind, we decided to do the same with our new Goal Wizard. We’re now recommending proven strategies that can achieve solid business results, so restaurant chains can leverage the data we have to create smarter and more successful campaigns.”

The new feature has already been rolled out to a select few Como clients, with the early reviews lauding its usability and level of advancement.

Matthew Scott, Business Owner at Press Blend Squeeze, said that “People say time is money, but easiness is money as well. The new Goal Wizard is really creating an effective ROI back to my business. It brings in simplicity, efficiency and it effectively generating revenues”.

Como will demo the new Goal Wizard at FSTEC, a technology conference for the hospitality industry, between October 1-3 in Orlando, Florida.

About Como

Como provides businesses with the technology behind the online giants through an end-to-end customer engagement platform, situated inside their POS. With Como Sense , businesses get all the data-driven tools to know their customers and personalize their experience while growing visits and spend.

Como’s clients include Burger King, Carl’s Jr., Chuck E. Cheese’s, and Benihana. Como is also the leading solution in POS integrations, working with companies including MICROS, NCR, Revel Systems, Pixel Point, MobileBytes, and has been pioneering cloud-based customer engagement technology since 2005. For more information, visit: www.como.com.

Contact information:

Roy Goldenberg

Communications Manager at Como

press@como.com

972-52-3768937