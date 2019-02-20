Coming next week: Our full fastnacht list

We’ve been busy the past few weeks.

From small bakeries to large commercial operations, to fire companies famous for fastnachts, we’ve been gathering all the info on where you can get your fastnachts in time for March 5, Fastnacht Day.

Here are a few early info items to get you started. Our complete list will be appear in print and post online next week:

* Goodwill Fire Co: 7723 Hamilton Blvd, Breinigsville, $7.50 per dozen (all plain); limited quantities available. Deadline to order is Feb. 25. Pickup: after 8 a.m. March 2; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 3; and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 4. 610-398-3152

* Sweets N Savories, 560 Seip Ave., Nazareth, $9 per dozen; $4.50 per half-dozen. Order by Feb. 26 for pickup 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 5. Cathy@sweetsnsavories.com, 610-365-8051.

