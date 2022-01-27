Comin’ in Hot! Pizza Hut Launches New Spicy Lover’s Pizza

New Spicy Lover’s line delivers on top food trend with layers of heat and three trailblazing recipes

Plano, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza Hut , known for pioneering iconic pizzas like the Original Stuffed Crust® and Original Pan® pizza, is bringing the heat to the masses with one of its biggest bets of the year: Spicy Lover’s Pizza. The new Spicy Lover’s Pizza joins Meat Lover’s®, Pepperoni Lover’s® and Veggie Lover’s® to round out the fan-favorite Lover’s® line of specialty recipes.

The intentionally crafted Spicy Lover’s Pizza, with its perfectly balanced and flavorful layers of spicy ingredients, is Pizza Hut’s take on one of the hottest food trends out there – an increased hankering for heat. This love of spice – coupled with a spicy void in the pizza space – inspired Pizza Hut to create the game-changing Spicy Lover’s Pizza.

Spicy Lover’s Pizza features a new spicy marinara sauce that provides a touch of heat and sweetness, sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes made from a custom blend of herbs and crushed red peppers. Each layer of heat is balanced with full zesty flavor – the carefully crafted combination performs an intricate dance on pizza lovers’ tastebuds and brings the spice of life we all so desperately need – resulting in a masterpiece of piquant that offers a craveable bold taste, not burn.

Spicy Lover’s comes in three bold & balanced recipes, each purposely tailored for consumers with a proclivity for adventurous flavors:

Spicy Double Pepperoni : The Pepperoni Lover’s dream; layered with spicy marinara sauce, two types of pepperonis – classic and crispy cupped – sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes

: The Pepperoni Lover’s dream; layered with spicy marinara sauce, two types of pepperonis – classic and crispy cupped – sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes Spicy Hawaiian Chicken : A delightful mix of spicy and sweet; spicy marinara sauce, chicken, pineapple, sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes

: A delightful mix of spicy and sweet; spicy marinara sauce, chicken, pineapple, sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes Spicy Veggie: A colorfully vibrant sight to behold (and eat); spicy marinara sauce, green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes

“Pizza Hut has been making iconic pizzas for generations, and that requires adapting for each new wave of pizza lovers,” said Georgeanne Erickson, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut. “As consumer tastes continue getting more adventurous, the launch of Spicy Lover’s Pizza allows Pizza Hut to satisfy the growing craving for well-balanced, spicy flavor. No other national pizza QSR is offering spicy pizza in the space, and we’re excited to bring this thoughtfully crafted spicy pizza to pizza lovers across the country!”

All three Spicy Lover’s Pizza recipes are available now at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide for a limited time via contactless delivery, carryout, curbside or Hut Lane

pickup[1]. Click here to find your nearest Pizza Hut location.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum ! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates nearly 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut mobile app, website, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards®, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As the largest pizza brand in the world by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout. After becoming the first national pizza brand to offer contactless curbside pickup, Pizza Hut launched The Hut Lane

, a dedicated digital order pick-up window available at more than 1,500 locations across the country.

Pizza Hut is the creator of The BOOK IT! Program, which is the nation’s longest running corporate supported literacy program. Building on that legacy, the program’s BOOK IT! in the Community Initiative is designed to enable access to books and education resources, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program which impacts more than 14 million students each year.

Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

For more information about Pizza Hut, visit www.pizzahut.com or www.pizzahut.com/c/content/sitemap .

[1] Limited time only. Additional charge for extra cheese, additional toppings, pan and stuffed crust. Product availability, combinability of discounts and specials, prices, participation, contactless options, delivery areas and charges, and minimal purchase required for delivery may vary. Delivery charge is not a tip.

